County wrap: How the Aussies fared in the second round

Cameron Bancroft (Gloucestershire)

163 (267) Season to date: 163 runs at 163.00

The prolific West Australian opener was straight off the plane and straight into the runs with a big century in his first appearance of the county season. Having only arrived in the UK for his fourth stint with Gloucestershire on Wednesday, Bancroft wasted little time settling in, passing 11,000 first-class runs on his way to his 31st career hundred from 166 balls on Friday. He hit 19 fours and two sixes in his 267-ball knock before weariness caught up with him, wafting at a wide ball and edging behind.

His 163 helped Gloucester to a formidable 546 after being sent in, but unfortunately for Bancroft, he couldn't get the win in his first game as skipper, as wet weather brought a premature end to day four in Bristol with Severnside rivals Glamorgan 4-288 in their second innings and leading by 127 after following on. Bancroft is set to be joined by WA teammate Cameron Green for Gloucestershire's next match against Kent.

Brendan Doggett (Durham)

3-71 (21.1) & 2-84 (18) Season to date: 5 wickets at 31.00

A solid start to life as a county cricketer for the player of the Sheffield Shield final, claiming five wickets in his first appearance for Durham, who went down to Warwickshire by one wicket in a four-day thriller. Teaming up with England quick Matthew Potts, the South Australian's three in the first innings restricted Warwickshire to 325 and gave his side a 62-run lead.

After Durham declared on 8-276 to set the visitors a fourth innings chase of 339, Doggett's two wickets in as many overs after tea on the final day gave the match one final twist before No.10 Ethan Bamber (30no) and No.11 Vishwa Fernando (5no) edged Warwickshire home by the barest of margins. Doggett's wickets included the Queensland-born Sam Hain caught behind in the first innings, as well as second innings top scorer Ed Barnard twice in the match.

Caleb Jewell (Derbyshire)

83 (104) & 73 (100) Season to date: 268 runs at 89.33

Another pair of half-centuries for the Tasmanian left-hander who sits third in the division two runs tally early in the season behind Victorian Marcus Harris in second. Remarkably, Jewell's average of 89.33 after two games is the same as his strike-rate, with his fourth straight fifty coming from 53 balls. He became a little bogged down after reaching the milestone and was bowled off a bottom edge by seamer Tom Scriven for 73, but his knock was enough to help Derby hang on for a draw against Peter Handscomb's Leicestershire. Jewell's next target must be to convert one of those fifties into a big hundred as his side returns home to face Northamptonshire on Friday.

Fergus O'Neill (Nottinghamshire)

3-85 (24) & 0-11 (6) 42 (60) & 1 (12) Season to date: 11 wickets at 19.27, 43 runs at 14.33

Another impressive outing for the Vics rising star, this time with both bat and ball in their draw with Essex at Trent Bridge. O'Neill hit six fours on day one as he added 76 in just 14 overs alongside South African wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (128no) to help to hosts post 347 in their first innings. He then claimed Charlie Allison and Noah Thain lbw and former Melbourne Renegade Matt Critchley caught behind but was unable to break through in the second innings as Essex stalled Notts' day four victory push to finish on 1-106 when stumps were drawn at 5pm.

O'Neill tops the division one wickets tally with 11 halfway through his four-game stint with the Outlaws and coach Peter Moores said he'd already become "one of the heartbeats of the team". "He's been a breath of fresh air; I've loved the way he's gone about it. He's skillful, an English style bowler in some ways, but he reads the situation (well)," Moores said.

Daniel Hughes (Sussex)

49 (93) & 91 (151) Season to date: 192 runs at 48.00

The NSW left-hander played a starring role in Sussex's first win in division one for 10 years with 140 runs across both innings in their 260-run thumping of Somerset at Hove. Promoted to the top tier of English domestic cricket after winning division two last year, Hughes equal top-scored in their first innings 294 before playing a supporting role with 91 alongside Tom Haines' 141 and John Simpson's 110no as Sussex compiled a mammoth 7(dec)-501 in the second. Although he fell short of his ton, Hughes is relishing his return to action on the county scene after managing only two matches for the Australian summer due to an elbow injury.

Marcus Harris (Lancashire)

43 (59) & 50 (95) Season to date: 283 runs at 70.75

The left-hander is continuing to enjoy his middle-order switch for Lancashire with another solid performance as the Red Roses saved the draw against Northamptonshire at Old Trafford. After second top-scoring in his side's first innings 228, Lancs were asked to follow on after Northants racked up 496. Harris responded with a determined half-century from 94 balls featuring nine boundaries, including a magnificent back foot square drive that was possibly the shot of day four. The Victorian put on almost 100 with centurion Josh Bohannon, who batted for more than seven hours to secure the draw. Harris is up to second on this year's division two runs tally with 283 at 70.75, which includes a century and two fifties.

Peter Handscomb (Leicestershire)

63 (101) & 20 (22) Season to date: 146 runs at 48.66

The Victorian hit his second half-century of the season as Leicestershire played out a high-scoring draw with Derbyshire. Handscomb eased his way to 63 with 10 boundaries on day one in the Foxes 484 but Tasmanian Caleb Jewell's fourth straight fifty to start the season ensured Derby reached 4-305 trailing by 143 in their second innings when stumps were drawn on day four. Handscomb is captain of Leicestershire's red-ball side this year and his county remains top of the division two standings by one point over Kent after accruing the maximum number of first innings bonus points for scoring over 400 runs (5 points) and bowling out their opponents (3), as well as receiving eight points for the draw.

Liam Guthrie (Northamptonshire)

0-52 (14) & 1-55 (24) Season to date: 4 wickets at 53.00

The Northants' Queensland local recruit endured a quiet outing despite his side being well ahead of the game throughout their drawn clash with Lancashire. The left-armer was wicketless in the first innings, picking up the scalp of Scottish opener Michael Jones in the first over of the second innings. But he toiled for another 23 overs without further success as the Lancs dug in for a draw through Josh Bohannon's 342-ball 155 and Marcus Harris' 50.

Did not play:

Cameron Green (Gloucestershire): The Australian allrounder's stint with the Bristol-based county begins next round with their away trip to Kent. Green has signed for five matches as he pushes to prove his fitness ahead of the World Test Championship final.

Marnus Labuschagne (Glamorgan): Australia's Test No.3 will join the Welsh county for his sixth season in May ahead of the WTC final against South Africa at Lord's in June.

Beau Webster (Warwickshire): Australia's Test allrounder will arrive at the beginning of May and, depending on international selection, stay at Edgbaston until the end of July, playing in the County Championship and T20 Blast.

Will Sutherland (Yorkshire): The Victorian captain will be available for rounds eight and nine of the County Championship during his stay for the entire T20 Blast season.

Wes Agar (Kent): The SA quick isn't scheduled to arrive in Canterbury until the end of May, ahead of the start of the T20 Blast. It will be Agar's third stint with Kent.

Chris Green (Lancashire): The Sydney Thunder spinner signed a two-year contract last October for the duration of the T20 Blast group stages in 2025 and 2026 (May-July), which like last year, will also include additional appearances in the County Championship and one-day competitions.

Riley Meredith (Somerset): The Tasmanian speedster returns to Somerset for a second straight season in May.

Nathan McAndrew (Sussex): South Australia's Sheffield Shield-winning quick will be available in June and July, playing in both the County Championship and T20 Blast.

Gurinder Sandhu (Sussex): The right-armer will join Sussex for June and July with Indian left-armer Jaydev Unadkat unavailable until September.

Jordan Buckingham (Yorkshire): The right-armer will join Yorkshire for a four-match stint in May.

Harry Conway (Northamptonshire): The South Australian quick has signed a four-game deal with Northants in May, beginning with their away clash with Leicestershire on May 2.

Australians in County Cricket for 2025

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Durham: Brendan Doggett (April-May)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green (April-May)

Hampshire: Ellyse Perry (July), Charli Knott (April-July), Jack Edwards (April-May)

Kent: Wes Agar, Tom Rogers (T20 Blast only)

Lancashire: Chris Green (June-July), Marcus Harris, Ashton Turner (June-July)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb

Northamptonshire: Ashton Agar (T20 Blast only), Liam Guthrie (local player), Harry Conway (May)

Nottinghamshire: Moises Henriques (T20 Blast only), Fergus O'Neill (until April 28), Daniel Sams (T20 Blast only), Heather Graham (May-July)

Somerset: Riley Meredith, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Surrey: Grace Harris (T20 Blast only)

Sussex: Daniel Hughes, Nathan McAndrew (June-July), Gurinder Sandhu (June-July)

Warwickshire: Beau Webster

Worcestershire: Ben Dwarshuis (T20 Blast only)

Yorkshire: Will Sutherland (T20 Blast + 2 County), Jordan Buckingham (four matches in May)

