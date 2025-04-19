West Indies miss WC spot by tiny margin despite record chase

West Indies chased 167 in 10.5 overs in their final World Cup qualifying game against Thailand, only to finish with a net run rate 0.013 short of Bangladesh

Hayley Matthews led a record-breaking batting blitz, but it was not enough as West Indies fell agonisingly short of securing a place at this year’s ODI World Cup.

On the final day of the qualifying tournament in Pakistan on Saturday, Bangladesh’s seven-wicket defeat to the hosts – who had already secured top spot and a place at the main eight-team event – kept the door ajar for the Windies.

With only the top two to progress to October’s tournament in India, the West Indies not only needed to beat Thailand in their final game to leapfrog the Tigers into second on the table, they had to wallop them to make up their significant net run rate deficit.

Aaliyah Alleyne claimed 3-41 and Ashmini Munisar 2-15 as Thailand were dismissed for 166 in the 47th over despite the best efforts of Natthakan Chantham (66).

West Indies then needed to chase 167 in 9.6 overs - or win with a six that would take them to 172 in 11 overs.

Matthews (70 from 29) hammered 11 fours and two sixes in a remarkable knock which saw her record the second-fastest half-century in the history of women’s ODIs from just 21 balls.

She and Qiana Joseph (26 off 12) added 81 for the opening wicket in just 5.3 overs before Matthews then fell at the end of the seventh over.

Chinelle Henry (48 from 17) carried on the carnage and by the end of the ninth over, West Indies needed 31 off the 10th over – but could only manage 20 from it, reaching 3-156.

That left them facing scenario B – score 10 runs in five balls or less to level scores, then win it with a six.

A wicket, a boundary and two singles then had them on 4-162 after 10.4 overs, leaving experienced former captain Stafanie Taylor needing to run a two to level scores, then win it with a six.

But she cleared the rope next ball to win it in 10.5 overs – and was left shattered when she realised the miscalculation, with the West Indies’ final score of 4-168 leaving their NRR 0.013 behind Bangladesh’s.

The West Indies, who were semi-finalists at the 2022 tournament in New Zealand, will now miss the ODI World Cup for the first time since 2000, while Bangladesh have made the eight-team tournament for a second time.

Ultimately, West Indies paid the price for their shock opening defeat to Scotland, while a 65-run loss to Pakistan was also costly.

It means Pakistan and Bangladesh complete the line-up for the showpiece, hosted by India, joining the hosts, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.