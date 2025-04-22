County wrap: How the Aussies fared in the third round

Click for Division One scores

Cameron Green (Gloucestershire)

112 (188) & 3 (15) Season to date: 115 runs at 57.50

It was a dream comeback from back surgery for the Australia star as he notched a superb 112 in his County Championship debut. He retired hurt with cramp immediately after reaching three figures on day one, adding a further 12 runs after resuming his innings the following day before being adjudged lbw to a ball that struck him above the knee and appeared to be sailing well over the stumps. Green could only manage three in the second innings, adjudged leg before again, as England Test opener Zak Crawley registered an unbeaten 54 to bat Kent to a draw on the final day as they finished 6-124 chasing 413.

"One hundred per cent I'm proud," he said of becoming the 10th player to score a first-class hundred on debut for Gloucestershire. "It's been eight long months on the sidelines so to get back out here was very special and it's always a good way to start your tenure. All the Gloucester coaches have been unreal and gave me the best preparation possible."

Fergus O'Neill (Nottinghamshire)

5-19 (14) & 2-34 (18) 50 (53) Season to date: 18 wickets at 14.72, 93 runs at 23.25

The prolific Victorian seamer extended his lead at the top of the Division One wickets tally with another outstanding performance in round three. O'Neill continued his love affair with English conditions with a career-best 5-19, sharing all 10 wickets with new ball partner Brett Hutton (5-38) to rout Warwickshire for 93 in their first innings. He then showed his prowess with the bat with a quickfire 50 from 53 balls from No.8 featuring nine boundaries before adding another two wickets in the second innings to leave the Bears reeling at 6-181 still trailing Notts by 93 runs.

But O'Neill spent much of day four in the pavilion as the rain set in at Edgbaston as the match petered out to a draw, with the right-armer unable to add to the two wickets he took on Sunday. Regardless, he still leads the competition wickets tally on 18 after three games, four ahead of Essex's Jamie Porter. His average (14.72) and strike rate (33.11) are also the best among those to send down more than 300 deliveries so far this season.

"I feel like the stumps are always in play in England, which probably suits me, and when there's cloud cover and with the Dukes ball, you're well and truly in the game," O'Neill said. "I feel like the two times I've had conditions in my favour I've gone well."

Most Wickets County Championship Division One 2025 Player Total 1 Fergus O'Neill F O'Neill 18 2 Jamie Porter J Porter 14 3 Ben Raine B Raine 13 4 Michael Booth M Booth 13 5 Brad Wheal B Wheal 13 6 Matthew Potts M Potts 12 7 Kyle Abbott K Abbott 12 8 Jack White C White 12

Marcus Harris (Lancashire)

77 (150) & 34no (62) Season to date: 394 runs at 78.80

The Victorian opener turned Lancashire No.4 brought up 12,000 first-class runs late on day four at Old Trafford as he and Josh Bohannon (45no) weathered a tricky final session to bat the Red Roses safely to a draw. The left-hander is relishing his middle-order switch in a move that could give Victorian coach Chris Rogers plenty to ponder this offseason after young gun Harry Dixon – an opener at club and underage level – impressed late in Australian summer following his call up to the Sheffield Shield side.

Harris' first innings 77 was his fourth half-century or better this county season and helped keep him in second spot on the Division Two runs tally after three rounds. "Playing a new role batting at four after opening my whole life actually been really good," Harris said at stumps on day two. "It's given me a little bit more energy (to be) excited about playing a new role and I've been lucky to bat behind the boys at the top that I haven't had to be in really early … I've probably benefited from that a little bit. I just want to continue on my good form and hopefully contribute to a win at some stage."

Most Runs County Championship Division Two 2025 Player Total 1 Max Holden M Holden 398 2 Marcus Harris M Harris 394 3 Wayne Madsen W Madsen 387 4 Ben Compton B Compton 383 5 Caleb Jewell C Jewell 355 6 Peter Handscomb P Handscomb 288 7 Kiran Carlson K Carlson 267 8 James Bracey J Bracey 262

Peter Handscomb (Leicestershire)

142no (222) Season to date: 288 runs at 96.00

The Foxes' Aussie skipper chalked up his first ton of the new county season and he made it a big one to give his side a commanding first innings lead over Marcus Harris' Lancashire. Unfortunately, rain washed out the first two sessions on the final day and Leicestershire had to settle for a draw, but Handscomb will take plenty from the match after converting his third half-century of the season into a hundred.

Handscomb's side took 15 points from the match to stay top of the Division Two standings, with the right-hander joining Victorian teammate Marcus Harris and Tasmania's Caleb Jewell in the competition's top six run getters so far this season.

Cameron Bancroft (Gloucestershire)

2 (14) & 22 (40) Season to date: 187 runs at 62.33

After scoring a century in his first game of the season last weekend, Bancroft played second fiddle to another West Australian in Cameron Green who did the same in round three. The 2025 Gloucestershire captain was trapped plumb in front on day one before adding a 71-run stand with opening partner Ben Charlesworth in the second innings. Courtesy of Green's 112 and James Bracey's unbeaten 151, his side amassed 472 batting first. Kent responded with 393 before Bancroft declared on 5-333 early on day four to set their opponents 413 to win. They couldn't remove England Test opener Zak Crawley (54no) as Kent reached 6-124 when the match was declared a draw.

Brendan Doggett (Durham)

4-69 (19) & 0-25 (10) Season to date: 9 wickets at 27.66

The South Australian quick continued his rich vein of form with four wickets in the first innings but worryingly spent day four off the field as a precaution after going over on his ankle on Sunday. Doggett had taken the first three wickets of the match, removing openers Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean in the same over, as well as former England batter Dawid Malan on Friday. He returned to add top scorer James Wharton as Durham dismissed Yorkshire for 307 in the first innings.

Durham's 427 gave them a first innings lead of 120, but with Doggett and seamer Paul Coughlin absent with an abdominal problem, Yorkshire skipper Jonny Bairstow's 86 not out guided his team safely to a draw on a rain interrupted day four.

Caleb Jewell (Derbyshire)

16 (26) & 71 (97) Season to date: 355 runs at 71.00

Jewell missed out on five straight half-centuries when he edged behind off Liam Guthrie but made up for it in the second innings with his fifth fifty in six innings to start the season. The left-hander's 71 guided Derbyshire out of trouble after falling 193 runs behind on the first innings and then rain intervened on day four to leave a draw the only possible result. The Tasmanian again scored his runs at a decent pace too with eight fours in his 97-ball knock, with his season strike rate of 83.92 the highest of those to face more than 100 balls in Division Two so far this season.

Despite passing 50 five times this season, Jewell is yet to push onto three figures, which he's hoping is just "around the corner". "I'm happy with how I'm going, I just need to sustain I for a bit longer," he said. "I would have taken my personal performance at the start of the trip, hopefully I can convert one of them soon."

Daniel Hughes (Sussex)

62 (68) & 49no (117) Season to date: 303 runs at 60.60

The NSW veteran followed his first innings 62 with an unbeaten 49 as Sussex kept three-time reigning champions Surrey winless this season in a high-scoring draw at Hove. After Hughes and opening partner Tom Haines (174 and 69no) put on 95 for the first wicket on day one, they added another unbeaten 132 in the second innings before stumps were called on day four. Sussex boast three batters in the top six Division One run-scorers after three rounds, with Hughes enjoying an excellent start to his second season with the Sharks alongside Haines (449 runs) and John Simpson (375).

Hughes now has a pair of half-centuries and two scores of 49 in his six knocks this season after missing most of the Australian summer with a fractured elbow. "To play the way I played was nice, but I still felt like I left 100-150 runs out there," Hughes said at stumps on day one. "I only ended up playing three games in Australia, so I wanted to get over here early … and it seems to be going alright at the moment."

Most Runs County Championship Division One 2025 Player Total 1 Tom Haines T Haines 449 2 Tom Banton T Banton 382 3 John Simpson J Simpson 375 4 Dom Sibley D Sibley 356 5 Paul Walter P Walter 317 6 Daniel Hughes D Hughes 303 7 Adam Lyth A Lyth 302 8 Dawid Malan D Malan 297

Liam Guthrie (Northamptonshire)

3-74 (17) & 0-39 (11) Season to date: 7 wickets at 46.42

The former Queensland left-armer turned in his best showing for his new club so far with three wickets to help Northants secure a big first innings lead against Derbyshire. Guthrie removed Tasmania opener Caleb Jewell caught behind for 16, along with Brooke Guest and Luis Reece as they dismissed Derby for 307. But he couldn't make any inroads in the second dig as Jewell guided his side to a rain affected draw after no play was possible on the third day.

Did not play:

Marnus Labuschagne (Glamorgan): Australia's Test No.3 will join the Welsh county for his sixth season in May ahead of the WTC final against South Africa at Lord's in June.

Beau Webster (Warwickshire): Australia's Test allrounder will arrive at the beginning of May and, depending on international selection, stay at Edgbaston until the end of July, playing in the County Championship and T20 Blast.

Will Sutherland (Yorkshire): The Victorian captain will be available for rounds eight and nine of the County Championship during his stay for the entire T20 Blast season.

Wes Agar (Kent): The SA quick isn't scheduled to arrive in Canterbury until the end of May, ahead of the start of the T20 Blast. It will be Agar's third stint with Kent.

Chris Green (Lancashire): The Sydney Thunder spinner signed a two-year contract last October for the duration of the T20 Blast group stages in 2025 and 2026 (May-July), which like last year, will also include additional appearances in the County Championship and one-day competitions.

Riley Meredith (Somerset): The Tasmanian speedster returns to Somerset for a second straight season in May.

Nathan McAndrew (Sussex): South Australia's Sheffield Shield-winning quick will be available in June and July, playing in both the County Championship and T20 Blast.

Gurinder Sandhu (Sussex): The right-armer will join Sussex for June and July with Indian left-armer Jaydev Unadkat unavailable until September.

Jordan Buckingham (Yorkshire): The right-armer will join Yorkshire for a four-match stint in May.

Harry Conway (Northamptonshire): The South Australian quick has signed a four-game deal with Northants in May, beginning with their away clash with Leicestershire on May 2.

Australians in County Cricket for 2025

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Durham: Brendan Doggett (April-May)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green (April-May)

Hampshire: Ellyse Perry (July), Charli Knott (April-July), Jack Edwards (April-May)

Kent: Wes Agar, Tom Rogers (T20 Blast only)

Lancashire: Chris Green (June-July), Marcus Harris, Ashton Turner (June-July)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb

Northamptonshire: Ashton Agar (T20 Blast only), Liam Guthrie (local player), Harry Conway (May)

Nottinghamshire: Moises Henriques (T20 Blast only), Fergus O'Neill (until April 28), Daniel Sams (T20 Blast only), Heather Graham (May-July)

Somerset: Riley Meredith, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Surrey: Grace Harris (T20 Blast only)

Sussex: Daniel Hughes, Nathan McAndrew (June-July), Gurinder Sandhu (June-July)

Warwickshire: Beau Webster

Worcestershire: Ben Dwarshuis (T20 Blast only)

Yorkshire: Will Sutherland (T20 Blast + 2 County), Jordan Buckingham (four matches in May)

2025 Division One standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Nottinghamshire Men NOT 3 1 0 2 0 8 9 49 2 Sussex Men SSX 3 1 0 2 0 8 9 49 3 Essex Men ESS 3 1 0 2 0 7 8 47 4 Warwickshire Men WAR 3 1 0 2 0 6 8 46 5 Hampshire Men HAM 3 1 0 2 0 2 9 43 6 Yorkshire Men YRK 3 1 1 1 0 7 9 40 7 Surrey Men SRY 3 0 0 3 0 8 6 38 8 Somerset Men SOM 3 0 1 2 1 5 9 29 9 Durham Men DUR 3 0 2 1 0 10 8 26 10 Worcestershire Men WOR 3 0 2 1 0 0 7 15 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

