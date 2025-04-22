Starc has edge over Marsh in IPL's Aussie Mitch battle

KL Rahul anchored Delhi to an emphatic win over his former franchise as Mitchell Starc kept compatriot Mitch Marsh quiet

Mitch Starc has bowled another tight spell in the Indian Premier League to help Delhi Capitals beat Mitch Marsh's Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

Starc took 1-25 in four overs, and while he did not dismiss Marsh, he kept his namesake in check as his Capitals side limited the Super Giants to 6-159 batting first in Lucknow.

Marsh made a decent 45 from 36 balls, but was five from five against Starc, a return any bowler would be happy with in the run-soaked IPL, as the 35-year-old helped squeeze a home innings that had begun promisingly.

Lucknow were 0-75 after eight overs, heading towards 200, with Marsh and Aiden Markram (52 off 33 balls) racing along. But they scored 84 off the last 12 overs to set Delhi 160 to win.

With captain KL Rahul making an unbeaten 57, the Capitals chased the target down with 13 balls and eight wickets to spare.

Marsh faced balls from Starc across the second, ninth and 12th overs, and could only score singles off each.

Starc's main impact, however, was the slower-ball bouncer that Nicolas Pooran chopped onto his own stumps at 1-99 in the 12th over.

The West Indian is the second highest scorer in the tournament with 368 runs at a strike rate above 200, with his dismissal for nine a crucial blow.

Most Runs IPL 2025 Player Total 1 Sai Sudharsan B Sudharsan 417 2 Nicholas Pooran N Pooran 377 3 Jos Buttler J Buttler 356 4 Mitch Marsh M Marsh 344 5 Suryakumar Yadav S Yadav 333 6 Aiden Markram A Markram 326 7 KL Rahul K Rahul 323 8 Virat Kohli V Kohli 322

It was the fifth time in 14 balls across seven innings Starc had dismissed the Trinidadian.

Marsh, who is the fourth highest run-maker this season with 344, fell two overs later, missing an inswinging yorker from Mukesh Kumar as the pressure to score rose, with the innings taking the Australian past 1000 runs in his IPL career.

Mukesh ended with 4-33, including a final over that went 4, 4, 4, wicket, 0, wicket.

With opener Abishek Porel making a 36-ball 51, Delhi were always on course and after he went, Axar Patel (34no off 20) helped Rahul take them to victory and a share of the lead with Gujarat Titans.

