County wrap: How the Aussies fared in the fourth round

The runs dried up for the Aussies in round four, but Fergus O'Neill finished his county stint as the leading bowler in Division One

Cameron Green (Gloucestershire)

4 (24) & 2 (10) Season to date: 121 runs at 30.25

It was a quieter weekend for the Aussie star after his debut hundred the round prior as Green's Gloucestershire went down to Leicestershire in a low-scoring thriller at Bristol. The right-hander became England speedster Josh Hull's first wicket back from a quad injury suffered in his Test debut last year, trapped lbw for four in the first innings. He was then spectacularly caught one-handed by a diving Peter Handscomb off an inside edge down the leg side in the second, departing amid a collapse of 7-31 that left the Foxes chasing 143 to win, which they only just managed, eight wickets down.

𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗗. 🪦



Hull traps Australian international Cameron Green (4) plumb in front. A big wicket from the big man on his return. 👊



GLO 46/5#Foxes🦊 pic.twitter.com/XceP5ht6Z9 — Leicestershire CCC 🦊 (@leicsccc) April 25, 2025

Fergus O'Neill (Nottinghamshire)

0-37 (15) & 3-74 (26) Season to date: 21 wickets at 17.90, 93 runs at 18.60

Nottinghamshire bade a fond farewell to their short-term Aussie import with O'Neill departing after his four-match stint as the leading wicket-taker in Division One. The Victorian seamer took 3-74 in the second innings against Sussex, taking his season tally to 21 and helping Notts to a nine-wicket win that puts them top of the table. O'Neill was only eligible for a month-long visa so his stint ends after four rounds, but it appears the club are already keen to have him back again.

A day of see-sawing drama that ended with Notts on top - complete with a masterstroke of a catch.



Full day two highlights 👉 https://t.co/p3B7zhgCLR#NOTvSUS pic.twitter.com/8doNGT2Di4 — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) April 27, 2025

"Fergie's been absolutely outstanding, I can't speak highly enough of him," said Notts captain Haseeb Hameed. "For a 24-year-old in his first stint as an overseas player to do what he's done is outstanding and the biggest thing I can say about him is he became a leader in the group very quickly, which I think speaks a lot about him as a character. He's fit in really well and hopefully we can build a few more memories in the future."

Not only is O'Neill the leading bowler after four rounds, but he's also got the best strike-rate (40.09) in the first division so far this season for those who have bowled more than 100 overs. He also leaves the UK with his career-best first-class figures after claiming 5-19 against Warwickshire in their previous match.

Most Wickets County Championship Division One 2025 Player Total 1 Fergus O'Neill F O'Neill 21 2 Ben Raine B Raine 19 3 Josh Tongue J Tongue 15 4 Brett Hutton B Hutton 15 5 Jayden Seales J Seales 15 6 Jamie Porter J Porter 14 7 Jordan Clark J Clark 14 8 Michael Booth M Booth 13

Daniel Hughes (Sussex)

12 (35) & 25 (52) Season to date: 340 runs at 48.57

The NSW left-hander got a start in both innings but was unable to kick on Sussex were thrashed inside three days by Notts at Trent Bridge. Hughes hit a pair of fours in each innings but was out cutting both times, first to the pace of Brett Hutton and then the off-spin of Farhan Ahmed. Only two Sussex batters passed 50 for the match – opening partner Tom Haines and skipper John Simpson – who Hughes sits alongside in the top six Division One run-scorers so far this season.

Most Runs County Championship Division One 2025 Player Total 1 Tom Haines T Haines 513 2 John Simpson J Simpson 463 3 Haseeb Hameed H Hameed 443 4 Dom Sibley D Sibley 412 5 Tom Banton T Banton 411 6 Daniel Hughes D Hughes 340 7 Paul Walter P Walter 317 8 Adam Lyth A Lyth 302

Peter Handscomb (Leicestershire)

8 (23) & 26 (59) Season to date: 322 runs at 64.40

Handscomb came out on top in the battle of the Australian county captains, with his tidy glovework and stubborn batting helping edge Leicestershire to a thrilling two-wicket victory over Cameron Bancroft's Gloucestershire. The Victorian took over from Ben Cox behind the stumps in the second innings, pouching a trio of catches that included a one-handed screamer down the leg side to remove Aussie star Cameron Green.

Handscomb, who celebrated his 34th birthday on the second day of the match, then dug in for a crucial 26 runs in a partnership of 58 with Cox (47) as Leicestershire made tough work of their 143-run target. Their No.9 and 10 batters, Ben Green (15no) and Roman Walker (7no), got them over the line with two wickets to spare as the Foxes maintained their undefeated start to the season and top spot in the Division Two standings.

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗔 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 🤩



The Foxes attack have been on fire today. Gloucestershire, having been 87/1 at one stage, reduced to 118/8 after the latest wicket. 💥#Foxes🦊 pic.twitter.com/qJt95HUnbu — Leicestershire CCC 🦊 (@leicsccc) April 27, 2025

Cameron Bancroft (Gloucestershire)

0 (13) & 43 (141) Season to date: 230 runs at 46.00

The Gloucestershire skipper gave his side a fighting chance in the second innings with a determined 43 in tough batting conditions at Bristol, but it proved a few runs short as his side suffered a narrow defeat to Peter Handscomb's Leicestershire. After failing to trouble the scorers in the first innings when he was bowled by Logan van Beek, Bancroft's 141-ball vigil in the second was also ended by Dutch international when he was trapped lbw early on day three during a collapse of 7-31.

But Bancroft has liked what he's seen from his side so far despite their winless start to the season as they travel to Manchester on Friday to face Marcus Harris' Lancashire, who are also searching for their first win of 2025. "Sadly, it wasn't us on the winning end, but I can fault our effort. We didn't get the result go our way but the last few games we've been outstanding and hopefully we can keep being consistent," Bancroft said post-match.

𝗔 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗨𝗧𝗬 😍



Van Beek strikes early, finding movement back in to clip Bancroft's off stump and remove the home skipper for a 13-ball duck. 🦆



GLO 1/1#Foxes🦊 pic.twitter.com/ybxDAe2EHy — Leicestershire CCC 🦊 (@leicsccc) April 25, 2025

Caleb Jewell (Derbyshire)

0 (4) Season to date: 355 runs at 59.16

A rare blemish for Jewell this season as he was caught at second slip off Toby Roland-Jones for a duck in the third over of the match on Friday. He then wasn't required with the bat again for the rest of the four days as Middlesex batted out a draw after being asked to follow on when bowled out for 315 in their first innings in reply to Derbyshire's 472. The Tasmanian left-hander's five half-centuries from seven innings this county campaign still has him sixth on the Division Two runs tally and he'll no doubt be eager to push onto three figures when Derby are back in action against Glamorgan on Friday.

Most Runs County Championship Division Two 2025 Player Total 1 Max Holden M Holden 507 2 Wayne Madsen W Madsen 436 3 Marcus Harris M Harris 394 4 Ben Compton B Compton 383 5 James Bracey J Bracey 360 6 Caleb Jewell C Jewell 355 7 Peter Handscomb P Handscomb 322 8 Ben Geddes B Geddes 315

Did not play:

Beau Webster (Warwickshire): Australia's Test allrounder is due to arrive in the UK this week and could be available for the Bears' clash with Yorkshire at Headingley beginning Friday. Depending on international selection, Webster's stint at Edgbaston is set to run until the end of July, playing in the County Championship and T20 Blast.

Brendan Doggett (Durham): The South Australian quick sprained his ankle during the last round and sat out Durham's two-day demolition of Worcestershire over the weekend. Doggett has signed with Durham until the end of May and has nine wickets at 27.66 in his two games so far this season.

Marcus Harris (Lancashire): Harris' county had the weekend off with the Red Roses set to be back in action on Friday in an Aussie showdown with Cameron Green and Cameron Bancroft as they host Gloucestershire at Old Trafford. Although Lancashire are still searching for their first win in 2025 (three draws), the Victorian left-hander has been one of the best performed in Division Two so far with 394 runs at an average of 78.80 so far this season.

Liam Guthrie (Northamptonshire): Guthrie's Northants side also had the round off and are next scheduled to face Peter Handscomb's Leicestershire on Friday where the left-armer will be looking to add to his seven wickets for the season.

Jordan Buckingham (Yorkshire): The right-armer will join Yorkshire for a four-match stint in May, beginning with this Friday's clash with Warwickshire at Headingley.

Harry Conway (Northamptonshire): The South Australian quick has signed a four-game deal with Northants in May, beginning with this weekend's away clash with Leicestershire.

Marnus Labuschagne (Glamorgan): Australia's Test No.3 will join the Welsh county for his sixth season in May ahead of the WTC final against South Africa at Lord's in June.

Will Sutherland (Yorkshire): The Victorian captain will be available for rounds eight and nine of the County Championship during his stay for the entire T20 Blast season.

Wes Agar (Kent): The SA quick isn't scheduled to arrive in Canterbury until the end of May, ahead of the start of the T20 Blast. It will be Agar's third stint with Kent.

Chris Green (Lancashire): The Sydney Thunder spinner signed a two-year contract last October for the duration of the T20 Blast group stages in 2025 and 2026 (May-July), which like last year, will also include additional appearances in the County Championship and one-day competitions.

Riley Meredith (Somerset): The Tasmanian speedster returns to Somerset for a second straight season in May.

Nathan McAndrew (Sussex): South Australia's Sheffield Shield-winning quick will be available in June and July, playing in both the County Championship and T20 Blast.

Gurinder Sandhu (Sussex): The right-armer will join Sussex for June and July with Indian left-armer Jaydev Unadkat unavailable until September.

Australians in County Cricket for 2025

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Durham: Brendan Doggett (April-May)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green (April-May)

Hampshire: Ellyse Perry (July), Charli Knott (April-July), Jack Edwards (April-May)

Kent: Wes Agar, Tom Rogers (T20 Blast only)

Lancashire: Chris Green (June-July), Marcus Harris, Ashton Turner (June-July)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb

Northamptonshire: Ashton Agar (T20 Blast only), Liam Guthrie (local player), Harry Conway (May)

Nottinghamshire: Moises Henriques (T20 Blast only), Fergus O'Neill (until April 28), Daniel Sams (T20 Blast only), Heather Graham (May-July)

Somerset: Riley Meredith, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Surrey: Grace Harris (T20 Blast only)

Sussex: Daniel Hughes, Nathan McAndrew (June-July), Gurinder Sandhu (June-July)

Warwickshire: Beau Webster

Worcestershire: Ben Dwarshuis (T20 Blast only)

Yorkshire: Will Sutherland (T20 Blast + 2 County), Jordan Buckingham (four matches in May)

2025 Division One standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Nottinghamshire Men NOT 4 2 0 2 0 10 12 70 2 Surrey Men SRY 4 1 0 3 0 11 9 60 3 Sussex Men SSX 4 1 1 2 0 8 12 52 4 Essex Men ESS 3 1 0 2 0 7 8 47 5 Warwickshire Men WAR 3 1 0 2 0 6 8 46 6 Durham Men DUR 4 1 2 1 0 10 11 45 7 Hampshire Men HAM 3 1 0 2 0 2 9 43 8 Yorkshire Men YRK 3 1 1 1 0 7 9 40 9 Somerset Men SOM 4 0 2 2 1 6 12 33 10 Worcestershire Men WOR 4 0 3 1 0 0 10 18 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

2025 Division Two standings