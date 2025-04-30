Mack is back: Star batter returns to her roots

Katie Mack is the second player to return home to NSW Breakers, joining Ellyse Perry ahead of the 2025-26 season

Reigning women’s domestic champions New South Wales have further strengthened their list for the 2025-26 Women’s National Cricket League season, signing experienced batter Katie Mack.

Mack, who was born in Sydney and came through the NSW rookie pathways before going on to forge her senior career with the ACT Meteors, has signed a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old top-order batter got her shot in the WNCL with the Meteors in 2013-14 after she was unable to break into an incredibly strong NSW side that, at the time, was in the middle of a run of 10 consecutive WNCL titles.

Throughout her 12 seasons with the Meteors, Mack established herself as one of the country’s leading domestic players, becoming the ACT's highest run scorer amassing 3,698 runs including five centuries, while she was awarded the ACT captaincy in 2022.

"I’m excited to be back where my cricket career started - it feels like a full circle moment," Mack, who is currently in England playing county cricket for Lancashire, said.

"I’ve played alongside a lot of the girls before, so it’ll be great to be teammates again.

"I’m keen to get working with the coaching staff and make the most of the world-class facilities at Cricket Central.

"I’m really looking forward to building on my batting and scoring plenty of runs for the Breakers."

Mack is the second addition to the Breakers’ list for 2025-26, following the confirmation that Australia legend Ellyse Perry will also return home after six seasons with Victoria.

But while Perry’s availability is likely to be extremely limited due to Australia’s busy international calendar and the Women’s Premier League, Mack will play a key role in the state’s title defence.

She will join a top order that also contains recent Australia A representatives Tahlia Wilson and Anika Learoyd.

02:56 Play video Marvellous Mack hits big unbeaten ton in losing cause

"It’s always special to welcome NSW players home, and having Katie in the sky blue is something we’re really excited about," Leah Poulton, Head of Female Elite Cricket at Cricket NSW, said.

"She has a wonderful record on the field, and her consistency with the bat over a number of years speaks for itself.

"Equally important is the reputation she’s built as a great team player, an outstanding leader, and a mentor to those around her.

"We’re incredibly proud to welcome Katie back and can’t wait to see the impact she’ll have on our program."

Mack is currently off contract with Adelaide Strikers ahead of WBBL|11.