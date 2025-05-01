Lord’s locked in to host 2026 T20 World Cup final

Seven top-class venues confirmed for expanded 12-team tournament to be staged in England in mid-2026

England’s most iconic venues will play host to the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup with the final to be held at Lord's.

Lord's, which was also the venue where England lifted the ODI World Cup trophy in 2017, will host the finale of the expanded 12-team tournament on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Old Trafford, Headingley, Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, The Oval and Bristol's County Ground will also host matches, with the tournament to begin on June 12 as 33 games are played across 24 days.

The schedule of the tournament, which will see the teams competing in two groups followed by a knockout stage, will be announced in due course.

The top eight finishers from last year’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates – Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, England, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh – have already qualified, while the remaining four teams will be determined at a qualifying tournament early next year.

The allocation of top-tier venues for the tournament illustrates the progress the women’s game has made in England in recent years.

While Lord’s hosted the final of the 2017 50-over tournament, other venues used included county grounds in Taunton, Leicester, Bristol and Derby.

England celebrate their 2017 World Cup win at Lord's // Getty

Cricket's return to the Commonwealth Games in 2022 attracted strong crowds to host venue Edgbaston, while the enthralling 2023 multi-format Ashes saw Australia play England in front of 20,000-plus crowds at Lord's, Edgbaston and The Oval.

"This will be the biggest women's cricket event ever staged in England and is undoubtedly an opportunity to take the game to more people than ever before and welcome in new fans – young and old," ECB chief executive Richard Gould said.

"It is of course extra special to announce that the final will be taking place at Lord's. It is one of the finest venues in world cricket and every cricketer dreams of being part of occasions like a World Cup final at Lord's.

"Crucially though this isn't just about scale, it’s about providing a world-class experience for players, fans and broadcasters alike, ensuring that the tournament reflects the elite performance of the players on the pitch.

"We want this competition to be part of a long-term movement, and not just a single moment in time.

"This World Cup will grow a new generation of fans who didn't grow up with women's cricket but will never imagine sport without it."

Australia will be desperate to regain the T20 world crown after they were knocked out of the semi-finals of last year’s event, which was ultimately won by first-time champions New Zealand.

Before they embark on that quest, however, Australia will look to defend their ODI title when the 50-over World Cup is held in India in September and October.

Venues for that tournament have yet to be officially confirmed by the ICC or BCCI, but reports have suggested the final will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur, which has never hosted a women's international.

Vishakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram, Raipur and Indore are reported to be the other venues, while Pakistan's games will be staged at a yet-to-be-determined neutral ground.