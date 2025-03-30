Showpiece WACA Test to cap AUSvIND women's series

Rivals Australia and India to face off in all-format series that will take them around the country and finish at the touched-up WACA Ground

A Test at the redeveloped WACA Ground will headline Australia's blockbuster multi-format series against India next summer.

Cricket Australia today released the full international schedule for 2025-26, which will see Australia's women host fierce rivals India in three T20Is, three ODIs and a Test at some of the country's biggest stadiums.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will launch the opening T20I on Sunday, February 15, followed by matches at Manuka Oval and Adelaide Oval.

The three ODIs will be staged at Brisbane's Allan Border Field, Hobart's Bellerive Oval and Melbourne's CitiPower Centre, before the showpiece event: the one-off Test at the newly redeveloped WACA Ground from March 6-9.

Women's T20I Series v India February 15: SCG, Sydney (N) February 19: Manuka Oval, Canberra (N) February 21: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (N) Women's ODI Series v India February 24: Allan Border Field, Brisbane (D/N) February 27: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (D/N) March 1: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne (D/N) Women's Test v India March 6-9: WACA Ground, Perth (D/N)

The WACA Ground, is undergoing a redevelopment that will transform it into a 10,000-capacity boutique venue, expected to completed later this year.

Australia last played a women's Test at the WACA Ground in February 2024, when they romped to an innings-and-284-run victory over South Africa.

The MCG, which hosted the day-night Ashes Test in January-February earlier this year, was not available due to upcoming renovation works.

Fans can register for pre-sale ticket access, which begins on June 3, HERE

The 2025-26 summer will be the first under the new ICC Women's Future Tours Program, which was released last November and runs until 2029.

A key detail of that program was the inclusion of clear windows for the three major women's T20 leagues, which will see the Weber WBBL remain in November.

However, the BCCI's shifting of its Women's Premier League forward into January from 2026 onwards has had significant implications for the shape of Australia's international summer, with Australia's headline home series now staged in February and March.

03:09 Play video Miracle in Mackay! Aussies relive a famous thriller against India

The India series will be the only inbound tour for Australia's women next summer in what will nonetheless be a busy seven-month period of cricket for the world's top-ranked team and its players.

That will begin in mid-September, when Australia travel to India for a three-game ODI series ahead of the ODI World Cup – also in India – which will run from the start of October to early November.

The 11th edition of the WBBL will immediately follow in November and early December, before many of Australia's top players travel back to India after Christmas for the WPL.

Once the home Test against India at the WACA wraps up on March 9, Australia are scheduled to travel to the Caribbean for a multi-format series through March and April, which will include the first women's Test between the nations in almost 50 years.

01:31 Play video Champions, again! Aussies create history on home soil

May 2026 will offer some respite, before Australia head to the United Kingdom in June to try and win back the T20 World Cup crown they surrendered in Dubai late last year.

The India multi-format series will aim to build on the hype generated by this summer's Ashes, which saw record crowds attend as the women's international game returned to venues including the SCG and MCG.

Speaking to cricket.com.au earlier this month, Australia quick Megan Schutt said: "I don't see why now that doesn't set the bar (for venues and crowds).

"I think we've shown we can do it, especially against your bigger nations, your top three ... they've set the example of what they can do and what's achievable.

"An Ashes series is its own entity, but there's a big Indian fan base in this country and I think now they've got no excuse but to put us in in the good stadiums again and back that people are going to want to turn up and watch what is one of the biggest rivalries across men's and women's cricket."