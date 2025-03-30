India men set for big white-ball tour, cricket returns to Top End

Australian men's team to play in every state and territory during 2025-26 season for first time

India will tour Australia later this year for a bumper eight-game, eight-city white-ball trip, while top-flight cricket is returning to the Top End.

Having already announced dates and venues for the summer's main event, England's Ashes tour, Cricket Australia today revealed the remaining international fixtures for the 2025-26 season.

South Africa's three-ODI, three-T20I tour of northern Australia heralds the first internationals played in Darwin in 17 years, with Cairns and Mackay also to host the Proteas in August.

Men's T20I Series v South Africa August 10: Marrara Stadium, Darwin (N) August 12: Marrara Stadium, Darwin (N) August 16: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns (N) Men's ODI Series v South Africa August 19: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns (D/N) August 22: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (D/N) August 24: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (D/N) (all times local)

Mackay has previously welcomed the Australian women's team in 2021 and 2024, but Great Barrier Reef Arena (Harrup Park) had its own only previous men's international, (a 1992 World Cup tie between Sri Lanka and India played in the tropical region's wet season) washed out with only two balls bowled.

This year's series marks the first top-tier men's games in Far North Queensland since New Zealand and Zimbabwe played matches in Cairns and Townsville in 2022, while Darwin will see its first internationals since Bangladesh toured for three ODIs played at Marrara Stadium in 2008.

The 2025-26 'season' will be the first ever to feature men's internationals in all eight Australian states and territories, with Canberra and Hobart both set to host India during their five-game T20 series.

Men's ODI Series v India October 19: Perth Stadium, Perth (D/N) October 23: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N) October 25: SCG, Sydney (D/N) Men's T20I Series v India October 29: Manuka Oval, Canberra (N) October 31: MCG, Melbourne (N) November 2: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (N) November 6: Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast (N) November 8: The Gabba, Brisbane (N) (all times local)

That will come after the 2023 World Cup finalists face off in 50-over matches in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney. Gold Coast's Carrara Stadium will then see T20 action along with the staple venues, the MCG and the Gabba.

India are returning after a gripping five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024-25.

"We smashed many records for attendance, viewing audiences and digital engagement last summer and we're confident that this incredible momentum will continue throughout what promises to be an engrossing season," Cricket Australia's chief executive Todd Greenberg said.

"We are extremely grateful for the cooperation and support of all our government, venue, broadcast and commercial partners who ensure Australia's national sport continues to deliver brilliant experiences in stadiums and drive participation across the country."

NRMA Insurance Men’s Ashes 21-25 November: West Test, Perth Stadium, Perth 4-8 December: Day-Night Test, The Gabba, Brisbane 17-21 December: Christmas Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 26-30 December: Boxing Day Test, MCG, Melbourne 4-8 January: Pink Test, SCG, Sydney (all times local)

The heavy T20 focus for Australia's men comes ahead of a World Cup in that format in February-March, 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

They are expected to play away T20 series in New Zealand and Pakistan in October and February respectively.

It is a busy period but the prospect of the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Travis Head facing both India and England in '25-26 are reasonable.

There is almost a fortnight gap between the end of the India T20Is and the beginning of the Ashes, meaning Australia's all-format stars could conceivably feature in both.

The extra breathing room will be a relief for administrators after last summer's schedule saw only four days between the final T20I against Pakistan (on November 18) and the ensuing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test campaign (that began on November 22).

Leading Test players were already preparing for the India Tests while the T20Is were being played, with back-up Josh Inglis the only player featuring in Australia's squads for both series.