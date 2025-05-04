RCB triumph despite resting Hazlewood with shoulder niggle

Star Australian expected back for Bengaluru's next match after they beat Chennai without him

Any injury to Josh Hazlewood with the World Test Championship final looming can only be a concern, so his surprise absence from Royal Challengers Bengaluru's latest IPL match was enough to raise a scare.

Any setback for the veteran quick, in prime form in India since recovering from calf and side injuries that ruined his summer, is worrisome. But RCB were quick to suggest the shoulder niggle that sidelined the 34-year-old on Saturday wasn't serious.

"Fingers crossed, we're hopeful to have Josh Hazlewood and Phil Salt back for the next game," said RCB assistant coach Dinesh Karthik, referring also to the England batter, who has been down with a fever.

That at least sounded reassuring with the global Test showdown at Lord's against South Africa just over five weeks away.

And Hazlewood has earnt a break give RCB have worked their precious resource hard, their star batter Virat Kohli calling his old Aussie adversary the team's difference-maker.

Yet even without the services of the IPL season's second most prolific wicket-taker, RCB still managed to prevail on Saturday with a crucial two-run home win over Chennai Super Kings that puts them atop the table.

Another quick proved their match-winner, with Yash Dayal holding his nerve in a last-ball thriller to see them home.

Chennai had needed 15 off the last over to win, but Dayal faced down a rampant Ravindra Jadeja, skipper MS Dhoni and powerful impact player Shivam Dube to edge them home.

Feeding them a diet of attempted yorkers, some of which morphed into awkward full tosses, Dayal got rid of the mighty Dhoni off the third ball and, critically, conceded only three singles off the last three deliveries.

The result left already eliminated Chennai stranded on 5-211 in answer to Bengaluru's 5-213.

What winning an absolute thriller against your great rival feels like 🤩



𝙍𝘼𝙒 𝙀𝙢𝙤𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 from the #RCB camp ❤#TATAIPL | #RCBvCSK | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/hy1Y8tTxM2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2025

"I felt I should have converted a couple of more shots, and eased the pressure, so I will take the blame for it," said 43-year-old Dhoni, who has overseen a wretched season with just two wins from 11 games.

Chennai could at least enjoy a fantastic knock from 17-year-old opener Ayush Mhatre, who hit 94 off 48 balls while putting on 114 with Jadeja, who finished unbeaten on 77.

Hazlewood's direct replacement, South African Lungi Ngidi, did his bit with a game-swinging 17th over in which he stopped Mhatre's century dream with a slower one and trapped compatriot Dewald Brevis lbw.

Earlier, half-centuries by RCB openers Kohli and Jacob Bethell weren't built upon until Romario Shepherd produced a mesmerising finale with 53 not out off just 14 balls, the equal second-fastest half-century in IPL annals.

𝙄𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙘, 𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙠 👊



Romario Shepherd's mantra tonight as he pulled off a record knock against #CSK 🫡



Watch his knock ▶️ https://t.co/HW62VUPNVA#TATAIPL | #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/xIjBEoO3tY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2025

Aussie Tim David, usually RCB's big-hitting finisher, could only watch the big Guyanase power man from the other end in amazement as Khaleel Ahmed's 19th over went for 33, Shepherd bludgeoning four sixes and two fours.

The pair enjoyed an unbroken partnership of 56 at the death, and David had to laugh - he scored just two of them.

Kohli's fourth successive half-century earned him the orange cap as the league's top scorer with a tally of 505 for the season.

Australians at IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis ($365k)

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc ($2.15m), Jake Fraser-McGurk ($1.65m)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson ($510k)

Lucknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh ($623k)

Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis ($2m), Glenn Maxwell ($770k), Josh Inglis ($475k), Aaron Hardie ($228k), Xavier Bartlett ($146k)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.29m), Tim David ($547k)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.7m), Travis Head ($1.2m), Adam Zampa ($440k)

2025 IPL standings