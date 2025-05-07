Vics' young guns elevated after impressing in debut seasons

Aussie U19 World Cup winners Harry Dixon and Oliver Peake will be a major part of Victoria's squad next season

Two of Victoria's brightest prospects, Harry Dixon and Oliver Peake, have been rewarded with contract upgrades for next season after the pair's strong finish to 2024-25.

The Australian Under-19 World Cup winners both made their Sheffield Shield debuts in the second half of last summer, with both impressing immediately with half-centuries in their first innings for the state.

Touted by many as future Australian players, the left-handed batting duo also made their Big Bash debuts for the Melbourne Renegades in the closing stages of the club's KFC BBL|14 campaign, with Dixon also breaking into Victoria's one-day team where he scored 57 from 37 balls in his second match.

Victoria confirmed this morning 20-year-old Dixon had been elevated from a rookie to a full state contract for the 2025-26 season, with 18-year-old Peake earning his maiden state deal on the rookie list.

Dixon, who was Australia's top run scorer during their 2024 U19 World Cup triumph, made his state debut in February and played in the season's final four Shield games, as well as their last three One-Day Cup matches including the final against South Australia.

02:56 Play video Dixon dazzles on debut with 66, trio of sixes

While he has mostly opened the batting during his junior career, Dixon slotted in seamlessly to Victoria's middle-order in first-class cricket, striking at 82 runs per 100 balls in his first four games with two half-centuries.

Victoria's men's coach Chris Rogers told cricket.com.au last month he believes Dixon has the game to bat in either spot.

"He might end up at the top of the order where he's a bit more comfortable against the quicks, but if he could improve his game against spin, then it doesn't really matter where he bats," Rogers said.

"It's more if he can bat for a period of time, he's going to change games."

Peake meanwhile had the chance to mix it with the Test team as a development player on the tour of Sri Lanka.

The teenager, whose dad Clinton also played for Victoria and was a teammate of Rogers at Aussie U19 level, returned to hit scores of 99 and 72 in the Second XI, clinching his promotion to the Shield side to face Western Australia at the WACA Ground in the final round of the season.

"For a guy playing in his second Second XI game, to get 99, that's pretty incredible," Rogers said.

01:23 Play video Sneak Peake: U19 young gun's brush with Aussie Test side

"We had some struggles with the batting (last season) and guys hadn't taken their opportunities and left the door open.

"We felt this is a guy that could go all the way, so let's give him the opportunity and see what he's made of … and he took to it like a duck to water (with 52 in his first innings).

"To come in at 2-5, under that pressure and against Joel Paris, that's as hard as it gets.

"He just let the ball come to him, and he played a bit of a style that you don't see as often anymore, just because guys are a bit more attuned to a T20 style of batting."

Peake and Dixon celebrate Australia's U19 World Cup final win over India // Getty

Rogers said Peake reminded him of Justin Langer, with his batting intelligence and game awareness setting him apart from other players in the pathway system.

"Ollie has everything he needs to succeed," Rogers said.

"Langer's not a bad (comparison) in terms of letting the ball come, he scores square of the wicket, unflustered and a little fighter."

Victoria are expected to announce their full men's contract list for next season on Thursday.

South Australia, who have signed allrounder Hanno Jacobs and handed a rookie contract to WA-raised batter Douwtjie Hoogenboezem after delisting fast bowler Harry Conway and rookie Kyle Brazell, will also reveal their men's squad for 2025-26 tomorrow.