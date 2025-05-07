India captain Rohit announces retirement from Test cricket

Rohit Sharma says he will play on in ODIs after announcing his Test retirement via Instagram

India captain Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket, but says he will continue playing one-day internationals.

The 38-year-old had quit T20 internationals after leading India to their second 20-over World Cup crown in West Indies last year.

By stepping down now, it gives India a chance to appoint a new skipper in time to face England in the upcoming blockbuster five-match Test series in the UK.

"Hello everyone, I would like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket," Rohit posted on his Instagram story on Wednesday.

"It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format."

Rohit remains India's ODI skipper, having recently led them to the Champions Trophy title.

Rohit played 67 Tests and has been India's captain for the past three years after he took over from Virat Kohli in 2022.

He won half of his 24 Tests as skipper, which is the best winning percentage of any India captain except for Kohli, and he also reached the final of the World Test Championship in 2023 when India were beaten by Australia at The Oval.

But the past year has not been a great one for India in the Test arena, beaten 3-0 at home by New Zealand – their first home Test series reverse for 12 years – before losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 to Australia, with Rohit dropping himself for the decisive fifth Test in Sydney after a run of low scores.

He will retire from the five-day game having made 4301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries.

The series against England begins at Headingley on June 20, which will mark the start of a new World Test Championship cycle for both teams.

Pace bowling ace Jasprit Bumrah stood-in as captain for Rohit in both the first Test, when he was on paternity leave, and last match in Australia and will be the red-hot favourite to succeed the opener.

Roger Binny, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said Rohit's impact on Indian cricket transcended records and statistics.

"He brought a sense of calm and assurance to the team – both as a player and as a captain. His ability to stay composed under pressure and to consistently put the team's needs above his own made him a truly special player and leader," he said.

"Indian cricket has been fortunate to have a figure like Rohit – someone who upheld the highest standards of professionalism and sportsmanship.

"He leaves behind not just a remarkable playing record, but a culture of discipline and selflessness that will inspire future generations."