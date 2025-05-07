Lifelines for Moody, Macdonald as Vics reveal contract list

Former WA quick David Moody and NSW batter Blake Macdonald have earned Victorian deals after strong seasons

Victoria have offered Blake Macdonald and David Moody domestic cricket lifelines with the pair handed contracts for next season after previously being discarded by their home states.

As revealed yesterday, rising star Harry Dixon has been rewarded for an impressive start to his professional career with a full state contract, with 18-year-old gun Oliver Peake on the rookie list as Victoria confirmed their 27-player men's roster for 2025-26 this morning.

Former West Australian speedster Moody and Canberra-born NSW batter Macdonald forced their way into the Vics' Sheffield Shield side by the end of last season with strong performances in club and second XI cricket since relocating to Melbourne.

Moody, the more experienced of the pair with 39 first-class appearances, including 37 for WA prior to being delisted at the end of the 2022-23 season, made his Victoria debut alongside Peake in the final round of the Shield season, coincidentally against his old state in his former hometown.

The 30-year-old right-armer claimed the wickets of former teammates Joel Paris and Cameron Gannon in his first-innings 4-41, which followed hauls of 6-24 and 4-20 for Victoria's Second XI along with 54 wickets in two seasons for new Premier Cricket club Melbourne.

Macdonald, who made four Shield appearances for NSW in 2023 before losing his contract, batted at No.3 in Victoria's final two games of the season after earning his spot with twin tons (131 and 103) against WA Second XI in February.

The 27-year-old right-hander hit scores of 45 and 60 in his four innings having relocated to St Kilda Premier Cricket club at the start of the summer in search of greater opportunity.

Joining Macdonald, Moody and Peake as new additions to the Vics' contract list is emerging wicketkeeper-batter Jai Lemire, who enjoyed a strong club season for Carlton with 28 dismissal and 737 runs at 43, which included a memorable double-century in January.

Lemire has been elevated from the rookie list having already been identified by the Renegades as a player of the future with appearances for their Academy side in last month's T10 tournament in Melbourne, as well as the Top End T20 tournament last August.

He also scored two half-centuries for the Victorian Second XI during the 2024-25 season.

David Hussey, Cricket Victoria's head of men's cricket, said the squad had a good blend of youth and experience heading into next summer.

"We've got a strong core of experienced players like Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Todd Murphy and Will Sutherland, who bring leadership and high-level performance standards, while also creating space for the next generation of Victorian talent," Hussey said today.

Victoria men's squad for 2025-26: Liam Blackford, Scott Boland (CA), Dylan Brasher, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Jai Lemire, Blake Macdonald, Glenn Maxwell (CA), Cam McClure, David Moody, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Mitch Perry, Tom Rogers, Matt Short (CA), Will Sutherland, Doug Warren. Rookies: Austin Anlezark, Oliver Peake, Tyler Pearson, Callum Stow Ins: Harry Dixon (upgraded rookie), Jai Lemire (upgraded rookie), Blake Macdonald, David Moody, Oliver Peake, Callum Stow Outs: Peter Siddle (retired), Will Pucovski (retired), Jon Merlo, Josh Brown, Reiley Mark

"Players like Campbell Kellaway, Harry Dixon and Oliver Peake represent the future of our program – they've come through our pathways, earned their opportunities, and we're excited to see them continue developing in a senior environment.

"It's also pleasing to see the likes of David Moody, Blake Macdonald and Jai Lemire be rewarded for their outstanding performances in Premier Cricket.

"It's a group with the right mix of experience, hunger and depth to compete strongly across both formats and we can't wait to get the work started."

Victoria has been on the brink of silverware over the past few summers, losing the One-Day Cup final to South Australia and missing the Sheffield Shield final by just 0.26 points last season. They also fell short in the Shield decider in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The list is bolstered by Cricket Australia-contracted trio Scott Boland, Matthew Short and Glenn Maxwell.

Meanwhile, veteran fast bowler Peter Siddle drops out of the squad after announcing his retirement from state cricket, as does Will Pucovski who confirmed his retirement last month aged 27 following repeated concussions during his career.

Jon Merlo, Josh Brown and rookie Reiley Mark were not offered contracts for next season.