Pakistan T20 league moved as Aussies await IPL call

Australian players and coaches featuring in India and Pakistan's T20 leagues have been plunged into uncertainty amid escalating military tensions between the neighbouring countries.

Cricket Australia was closely observing the tense situation on Friday with more than two dozen players and coaches involved in ongoing T20 tournaments, the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan and India, including obtaining regular advice and updates from the Australian Government, the PCB, BCCI and local government authorities, and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region," CA said in a statement on Friday morning.

Indian officials on Friday were considering next steps for the IPL, while the remaining eight Pakistan Super League matches (including finals) have been shifted to the United Arab Emirates.

That came as Pakistan Cricket Board chair, Mohsin Naqvi, also the country's interior minister, claimed India’s military had targeted cricketers in a drone strike.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Thursday that the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium had been struck by an Indian drone. Former Australia star, David Warner, was scheduled to play there that evening against the Peshawar Zalmi, but the match was cancelled.

Fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis played at Rawalpindi for Islamabad United on Wednesday in a game against Quetta Gladiators. Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott and Max Bryant are the other Australian players involved in the PSL.

"The PCB has always stood by the position that politics and sports need to be kept apart," Naqvi said in a statement on Friday.

"However, in view of the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of targeting the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was manifestly done to disrupt the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League X, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches to UAE so that the domestic as well as foreign cricketers, who are our precious guests, can be saved from the possible reckless targeting by India.

"As a responsible organisation that has overcome adversities repeatedly and ensured that the game of cricket flourishes, it was important for us to ensure the mental well-being of all players participating in the HBL PSL.

"I regret that our domestic audience and cricket lovers will not be able to watch these matches in Pakistan's stadiums."

Thursday's Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala featuring Australian players Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis, as well Punjab coach Ricky Ponting, was abandoned midway through the first innings due to what Indian officials said was a power outage.

The Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala is 200 kilometres from Kashmir, a disputed region where India-Pakistan tensions have increased dramatically in recent weeks.

Dharamsala airport is one of many in the region to have recently closed, meaning players will have to leave the city via bus or train.

"We’re not sure where we’re going at the moment … there’s been some talk about Ahmedabad and some talk about Jaipur, but we’re only really worried about tonight’s match,” Ponting said before Thursday’s game was abandoned.

"You know there’s been a fair bit happening the last few days and we’re just trying to make sure we focus on our performance here."

With the PSL to resume in the UAE, South Africa has been reported as a possible alternate venue for the remaining 16 IPL matches (12 home-and-away games and four finals).

"We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind," IPL boss Arun Dhumal told the Press Trust of India.

Australians at IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis ($365k)

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc ($2.15m), Jake Fraser-McGurk ($1.65m)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson ($510k)

Lucknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh ($623k)

Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis ($2m), Glenn Maxwell ($770k), Mitch Owen ($550k), Josh Inglis ($475k), Aaron Hardie ($228k), Xavier Bartlett ($146k)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.29m), Tim David ($547k)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.7m), Travis Head ($1.2m), Adam Zampa ($440k)

2025 IPL standings