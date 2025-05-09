InMobi
Proteas Test coach takes over white-ball role for Aussie tour

Reuters
Shukri Conrad will be seeing plenty of the Aussies having taken over the white-ball squads ahead of their August tour of northern Australia

South Africa have named Shukri Conrad as their white-ball coach after he led the country to the World Test Championship final where they face Australia at Lord’s from June 11-15.

The 58-year-old Conrad, who took over the Test team in January 2023, replaces Rob Walter, after he resigned last month for personal reasons, and will be in charge across all formats.

"Coaching the Test side has been the greatest privilege of my cricket journey, and to now oversee the white-ball teams as well is something unbelievably special," Conrad said in a statement from Cricket South Africa.

"South African cricket has incredible white-ball talent. There’s a strong foundation to build on, and I believe we have what it takes to achieve something special."

Rabada cleared to play Australia in WTC final after drug ban

South Africa will co-host the next 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2027 along with Zimbabwe and Namibia.

A veteran of the domestic coaching circuit, Conrad has enjoyed great success, leading to the WTC final appearance.

Green targets Ashes bowling return, stars on track for WTC final

South Africa also made the final of last year’s T20 World Cup but let a commanding position slip as they lost to India.

The Proteas, had also reached the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup and the recent ICC Champions Trophy.

Their next limited overs assignment is a tri-series in Zimbabwe that also involves New Zealand in July.

In August the Proteas will play Australia in three T20 Internationals in Darwin and Cairns before three ODI games in Cairns and Mackay.

Later in the year the Proteas will tour England and India.

Men's T20I Series v South Africa

August 10: Marrara Stadium, Darwin, 7pm

August 12: Marrara Stadium, Darwin, 7pm

August 16: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 7pm

Men's ODI Series v South Africa

August 19: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns, 2:30pm (D/N)

August 22: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm (D/N)

August 24: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 2:30pm (D/N)

