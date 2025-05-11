InMobi
Aussie quicks fire Lehmann's Northants to first win

Ian Chadband (AAP)
Ian Chadband (AAP)

Australian recruits accounted for half of Lancashire's wickets in Darren Lehmann's first victory at Northamptonshire

Darren Lehmann has enjoyed his first win as Northamptonshire coach in the county championship – with a little bit of help from two Australian quick bowlers, Harry Conway and Liam Guthrie.

The two pacemen grabbed half of Lancashire's wickets between them over the three-day contest at Wantage Road and even the best efforts of another Aussie Marcus Harris, the leading scorer in English cricket this season, wasn't enough to prevent a 70-run defeat on Sunday.

Former Test batter Lehmann has sworn by the efforts of his two Australian recruits, and he was rewarded again as South Australia's Conway, who took eight wickets on debut in his last match, finished with match figures of 5-84 while Queensland's Guthrie took 5-106.

On a pulsating day's cricket, No.10 Guthrie, who had scored an invaluable 42 in the first innings, played another big part with the bat, notching 18 valuable runs in a ninth-wicket partnership of 81 while big-hitting Ben Sanderson was smashing a 28-ball 65 at the other end.

Those runs helped the home side set Lancashire a much tougher target of 236 on a tricky pitch and Guthrie then dismissed both the visiting openers to leave Harris having to try to steer them back on course.

The Australian, who scored 121 in the first innings, again looked on course for a seventh score above 50 this season as he moved smoothly on to 43 off 73 balls, with seven fours, only to have a bit of a rush of blood to the head as he tried to hit leg-spinner Calvin Harrison out of the park and got stumped.

It was the beginning of the end for Lancashire as Conway bowled Matty Hurst with a beauty and had George Balderson caught behind for another duck, while Harrison ripped through the middle order with figures of 4-32. Guthrie finished the job by dismissing last man Will Williams with Lancs all out for 165.

It was enough to push Nothamptonshire up to mid-table in the second division, while Lancashire, who had been tipped for promotion, are rock bottom at the moment.

That's despite Harris' runs. The 32-year-old now has a total of 749 runs in 10 knocks at an average of 83.22 and his fifth boundary on Sunday made him the first man to hit a hundred fours in county cricket this season.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan have confirmed that their ever popular import Marnus Labuschagne will be back to face Northamptonshire this week in Cardiff, as well as playing Middlesex the following week, as he warms up for the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's.

2025 Division One standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Nottinghamshire Men Nottinghamshire Men NOT 5 3 0 2 0 12 15 91
2 Warwickshire Men Warwickshire Men WAR 4 2 0 2 0 7 11 66
3 Surrey Men Surrey Men SRY 4 1 0 3 0 11 9 60
4 Hampshire Men Hampshire Men HAM 5 1 1 3 0 4 14 58
5 Durham Men Durham Men DUR 5 1 2 2 0 13 13 58
6 Sussex Men Sussex Men SSX 4 1 1 2 0 8 12 52
7 Somerset Men Somerset Men SOM 5 1 2 2 1 6 15 52
8 Essex Men Essex Men ESS 4 1 1 2 0 7 11 50
9 Yorkshire Men Yorkshire Men YRK 4 1 2 1 1 7 12 42
10 Worcestershire Men Worcestershire Men WOR 4 0 3 1 0 0 10 18

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

2025 Division Two standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Leicestershire Men Leicestershire Men LEI 5 3 0 2 0 16 15 95
2 Derbyshire Men Derbyshire Men DBY 5 1 0 4 0 13 13 74
3 Middlesex Men Middlesex Men MSX 5 2 1 2 0 5 12 65
4 Kent Men Kent Men KEN 5 2 2 1 0 3 14 57
5 Northamptonshire Men Northamptonshire Men NOR 5 1 2 2 0 9 15 56
6 Glamorgan Men Glamorgan Men GLA 5 1 2 2 1 10 11 52
7 Gloucestershire Men Gloucestershire Men GLO 5 0 2 3 0 13 14 51
8 Lancashire Men Lancashire Men LAN 5 0 1 4 0 7 11 50

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

Australians in County Cricket for 2025

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Durham: Brendan Doggett (April-May)

Essex: Maddie Penna (T20 Blast only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green (April-May)

Hampshire: Ellyse Perry (July), Charli Knott (April-July), Jack Edwards (April-May)

Kent: Wes Agar, Tom Rogers (T20 Blast only)

Lancashire: Chris Green (June-July), Marcus Harris, Ashton Turner (June-July), Alana King (June-July), Katie Mack (April-June)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb

Northamptonshire: Ashton Agar (T20 Blast only), Liam Guthrie (local player), Harry Conway (May)

Nottinghamshire: Moises Henriques (T20 Blast only), Fergus O'Neill (until April 28), Daniel Sams (T20 Blast only), Heather Graham (May-July)

Somerset: Riley Meredith, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Surrey: Grace Harris (T20 Blast only), Kurtis Patterson (May)

Sussex: Daniel Hughes, Nathan McAndrew (June-July), Gurinder Sandhu (June-July)

Warwickshire: Beau Webster

Worcestershire: Ben Dwarshuis (T20 Blast only)

Yorkshire: Will Sutherland (T20 Blast + 2 County), Jordan Buckingham (four matches in May)

