Aussie quicks fire Lehmann's Northants to first win

Australian recruits accounted for half of Lancashire's wickets in Darren Lehmann's first victory at Northamptonshire

Darren Lehmann has enjoyed his first win as Northamptonshire coach in the county championship – with a little bit of help from two Australian quick bowlers, Harry Conway and Liam Guthrie.

The two pacemen grabbed half of Lancashire's wickets between them over the three-day contest at Wantage Road and even the best efforts of another Aussie Marcus Harris, the leading scorer in English cricket this season, wasn't enough to prevent a 70-run defeat on Sunday.

Let's hear it 🎶



Not much better than a @CountyChamp win 🏵️ pic.twitter.com/ebgu6g8vOF — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) May 11, 2025

Former Test batter Lehmann has sworn by the efforts of his two Australian recruits, and he was rewarded again as South Australia's Conway, who took eight wickets on debut in his last match, finished with match figures of 5-84 while Queensland's Guthrie took 5-106.

On a pulsating day's cricket, No.10 Guthrie, who had scored an invaluable 42 in the first innings, played another big part with the bat, notching 18 valuable runs in a ninth-wicket partnership of 81 while big-hitting Ben Sanderson was smashing a 28-ball 65 at the other end.

32 | Gone! ☝️



Harris advances down the track but misses the ball and is stumped by McManus.



Lancashire 116/3.



Watch live 👉 https://t.co/CU8uwteMyd pic.twitter.com/bdaBCKXfIK — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) May 11, 2025

Those runs helped the home side set Lancashire a much tougher target of 236 on a tricky pitch and Guthrie then dismissed both the visiting openers to leave Harris having to try to steer them back on course.

The Australian, who scored 121 in the first innings, again looked on course for a seventh score above 50 this season as he moved smoothly on to 43 off 73 balls, with seven fours, only to have a bit of a rush of blood to the head as he tried to hit leg-spinner Calvin Harrison out of the park and got stumped.

32.3 | One brings two. 👀



Conway bowls Hurst with a beauty and he has to go for a duck.



Lancashire 117/4.



Watch live 👉 https://t.co/CU8uwteMyd pic.twitter.com/TLqPORqFDI — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) May 11, 2025

It was the beginning of the end for Lancashire as Conway bowled Matty Hurst with a beauty and had George Balderson caught behind for another duck, while Harrison ripped through the middle order with figures of 4-32. Guthrie finished the job by dismissing last man Will Williams with Lancs all out for 165.

It was enough to push Nothamptonshire up to mid-table in the second division, while Lancashire, who had been tipped for promotion, are rock bottom at the moment.

7.5 | Another great grab! 🙌



Bell chips one up and Zaib takes a smart diving catch.



Lancashire 33/2.



Watch live 👉 https://t.co/CU8uwteMyd pic.twitter.com/4hEf50F2D1 — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) May 11, 2025

That's despite Harris' runs. The 32-year-old now has a total of 749 runs in 10 knocks at an average of 83.22 and his fifth boundary on Sunday made him the first man to hit a hundred fours in county cricket this season.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan have confirmed that their ever popular import Marnus Labuschagne will be back to face Northamptonshire this week in Cardiff, as well as playing Middlesex the following week, as he warms up for the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's.

2025 Division One standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Nottinghamshire Men NOT 5 3 0 2 0 12 15 91 2 Warwickshire Men WAR 4 2 0 2 0 7 11 66 3 Surrey Men SRY 4 1 0 3 0 11 9 60 4 Hampshire Men HAM 5 1 1 3 0 4 14 58 5 Durham Men DUR 5 1 2 2 0 13 13 58 6 Sussex Men SSX 4 1 1 2 0 8 12 52 7 Somerset Men SOM 5 1 2 2 1 6 15 52 8 Essex Men ESS 4 1 1 2 0 7 11 50 9 Yorkshire Men YRK 4 1 2 1 1 7 12 42 10 Worcestershire Men WOR 4 0 3 1 0 0 10 18 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

2025 Division Two standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Leicestershire Men LEI 5 3 0 2 0 16 15 95 2 Derbyshire Men DBY 5 1 0 4 0 13 13 74 3 Middlesex Men MSX 5 2 1 2 0 5 12 65 4 Kent Men KEN 5 2 2 1 0 3 14 57 5 Northamptonshire Men NOR 5 1 2 2 0 9 15 56 6 Glamorgan Men GLA 5 1 2 2 1 10 11 52 7 Gloucestershire Men GLO 5 0 2 3 0 13 14 51 8 Lancashire Men LAN 5 0 1 4 0 7 11 50 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in County Cricket for 2025

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Durham: Brendan Doggett (April-May)

Essex: Maddie Penna (T20 Blast only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green (April-May)

Hampshire: Ellyse Perry (July), Charli Knott (April-July), Jack Edwards (April-May)

Kent: Wes Agar, Tom Rogers (T20 Blast only)

Lancashire: Chris Green (June-July), Marcus Harris, Ashton Turner (June-July), Alana King (June-July), Katie Mack (April-June)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb

Northamptonshire: Ashton Agar (T20 Blast only), Liam Guthrie (local player), Harry Conway (May)

Nottinghamshire: Moises Henriques (T20 Blast only), Fergus O'Neill (until April 28), Daniel Sams (T20 Blast only), Heather Graham (May-July)

Somerset: Riley Meredith, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Surrey: Grace Harris (T20 Blast only), Kurtis Patterson (May)

Sussex: Daniel Hughes, Nathan McAndrew (June-July), Gurinder Sandhu (June-July)

Warwickshire: Beau Webster

Worcestershire: Ben Dwarshuis (T20 Blast only)

Yorkshire: Will Sutherland (T20 Blast + 2 County), Jordan Buckingham (four matches in May)