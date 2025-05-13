Tigers challenged to 'take next step' after Bird, Bean additions

Tasmania add fast bowling depth to men's squad for next season after finishing fifth in the Shield and one-day competitions

Continuity is the key word in Tasmania after the Tigers confirmed a largely unchanged playing group for the 2025-26 season.

The previously announced return of fast bowling veteran Jackson Bird and the addition of Queensland-bred left-arm quick Marcus Bean are the only additions for next summer with the Tigers backing their group to "take the next step".

"I am confident we have a list that will bring long-term success in all formats of cricket to Tasmania," head coach Jeff Vaughan said in a statement.

"Our squad sees very little change from last season, with Marcus Bean and Jackson Bird the only two additions, after our fast-bowling stocks were tested by injury last summer.

"Continuity is a key factor in any successful domestic squad, and we have several players in our team, who are ready to take the next step when called upon, along with plenty of experience from individuals who have represented Tasmania over previous seasons."

Tasmania's men's squad for 2025-26: Marcus Bean, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Iain Carlisle, Jake Doran, Kieran Elliott, Nathan Ellis (CA), Bradley Hope, Matt Kuhnemann (CA), Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Will Prestwidge, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster (CA), Mac Wright. Rookies: Nick Davis, Raf MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor Ins: Marcus Bean, Jackson Bird Out: Jarrod Freeman

Jarrod Freeman, who took an indefinite break from the game last June, has dropped off the Tigers' contract list in the only omission from last year's group.

The Tigers last year locked away allrounder Beau Webster on a long-term deal but his rise to Test allrounder over the summer has seen him earn a Cricket Australia national contract, along with spin bowler Matt Kuhnemann.

That pair join Nathan Ellis as nationally contracted players on Tasmania's list, the first time since the 2013-14 season that Tasmania have had three players on national deals. Twelve years ago, it was George Bailey, now the national selection panel chair, Ed Cowan, Xavier Doherty, James Faulkner and Ben Hilfenhaus on CA deals.

Webster and Kuhnemann were today named in Australia's Test squad for the World Test Championship final and three-match West Indies tour this winter.

Their elevation to CA contract status this year allowed Tasmania the room to add Bird and Bean to their list, while a host of players recommitted to the state with new deals, including speedsters Riley Meredith and Kieran Elliot, and batter Jake Weatherald, who claimed the Ricky Ponting Medal as the state's best last season.

Nivethan Radhakrishnan has been upgraded to the full list after being on a rookie deal since the 2021-22 season.