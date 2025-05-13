Rabada named in Proteas' WTC final squad

South Africa have included Kagiso Rabada in their squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's from June 11-15 following the fast bowler's return from suspension having tested positive for a banned substance.

Rabada spent a month on the sidelines at the Indian Premier League after testing positive for a recreational drug at this year's SA20 competition.

South Africa's WTC final squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne

He is likely to lead the fast-bowling attack with seamers Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi and Dane Paterson also in the squad. Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy are the two specialist spin options.

Pacemen Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger are missing with injury.

Captain Temba Bavuma heads the list of batters along with Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and David Bedingham, while Kyle Verreynne is the specialist wicketkeeper in the squad.

"Over the past 18 months, we've worked hard to build a competitive red-ball unit," coach Shukri Conrad said in a statement from Cricket South Africa.

"A key part of our success has been consistency in selection, and we've stuck with the core group of players who have been part of this WTC cycle. We've selected a balanced squad for the conditions we expect at Lord's."

Eight of SA's 15-man squad currently hold IPL contracts, compared to five in the Australian WTC final squad named Tuesday.

Australia players whose sides make it all the way through to the revised IPL final date of June 3 – Mitchell Starc's Delhi Capitals, Josh Hazlewood's Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Josh Inglis' Punjab Kings are the only three in contention – are expected to remain in India.

It does not appear that Rabada (Gujarat Titans), Jansen (Punjab), Ngidi (RCB) and Tristan Stubbs (Delhi) will necessarily be afforded the same luxury. The IPL was originally supposed to finish on May 25 before the competition was delayed due to geopolitical tensions with Pakistan.

South Africa, who finished top of the WTC table to earn their place in the final, play a four-day warm-up fixture against Zimbabwe in Arundel from June 3-6.

09:23 Play video 'Plenty of options' as Aussies ponder opener: Bailey

"The initial agreement with the IPL and the BCCI was with the final being on the 25th (of May), our players would return on the 26th so that it allows them ample time before we fly out on the 30th. Nothing has changed from our perspective," Proteas coach Shukri Conrad said.

"That is the ongoing conversations that are being had between people in a higher pay grade than I am ... but as it stands, we're not budging on that, I don't think. We want our players back on the 26th, and hopefully that comes to fruition."

Recalling those players early from the IPL would follow the lead of England, who have included five players featuring in the lucrative T20 league in their ODI squad to face West Indies, including former captain Jos Buttler.

The current expectation is that all selected players will play in the series rather than for their franchise.

– with PA

World Test Championship Final

June 11-15: South Africa v Australia, Lord's

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne

Broadcast exclusively on Prime Video in Australia. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial