Marnus' season debut duck triggered by lively Conway

Marnus Labuschagne arrived early in Wales to get in crucial time at the crease before the World Test Championship final only to have his grand plans immediately scuppered by an Aussie "mad badger".

In his first of two county matches for Glamorgan before June's Lord's showdown with South Africa, the world's former No.1 Test batter lasted just seven balls and eight minutes on Friday before Northamptonshire's ebullient import from Sydney, Harry Conway, dismissed him for a duck.

The prize wicket brought a big, pointed celebration from the bustling 32-year-old seamer Conway, ruining Labuschagne's first hit-out after a recent paternity break.

The 30-year-old Labuschagne is much loved in his adopted Welsh county and the locals at Cardiff had been hoping to see their favourite run machine set out on the path to an 11th first-class century for Glamorgan in his sixth season at Sophia Gardens.

But on a seamers' pitch after Northants had already been bowled out for 185, Conway eked out his compatriot in the evening session to continue what's been a spectacular start to county championship life for the South Australia quick.

His Australian county coach Darren Lehmann adores their new signing, famously introducing Conway before his debut as "a mad badger, and people are going to love him!"

18.4 | That man again! 🔥



Harry Conway gets an edge from Tribe and Vasconcelos takes the catch. 👐



Glamorgan 48/3.



Watch live 👉 https://t.co/CU8uwteMyd pic.twitter.com/ZJdUsvz6cT — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) May 16, 2025

In Northampton, they certainly have, with the 2-37 he took on Friday, which helped the visitors reduce Glamorgan to 3-82 by the close, now having taken Conway's tally to 15 wickets in just his third match, at an average of 15.46.

It is an emphatic statement after Sheffield Shield champions South Australia recently cut him from their contract list for 2025-26.

Elsewhere on Friday, Marcus Harris took his bow as Lancashire captain by losing the toss at Old Trafford which enabled Derbyshire to make the hosts bat so they wouldn't have to face an awkward early examination from returning 42-year-old legend James Anderson.

Instead, Harris, who's taken over as skipper from Keaton Jennings, got to work on extending his county championship-leading run tally, scoring another 45 which took him to 794 for the season at an average of just under 80.

Blair gets the big wicket of Harris who edges to Madsen at slip!



LANCS: 114-3; Hurst the new batter.#WeAreDerbyshire https://t.co/irbJOEpDK1 pic.twitter.com/5QtqYonoTu — Derbyshire CCC (@DerbyshireCCC) May 16, 2025

But the run-hungry left-hander will have been frustrated to get out fishing when looking set for a seventh score of 50-plus this season and after sharing a century partnership for the third wicket with opener Luke Wells, who went on to make 141 in Lancashire's 5-250.

If Labuschagne didn't get the Test final practice he'd been hoping for, another squad member Beau Webster was a little busier at Edgbaston as he took 2-42 off his 11 overs for Warwickshire against Hampshire.

Nathan McAndrew, playing his first match of the county season for Sussex, took 1-64 against Somerset, who were led by a 111-ball 70 from Archie Vaughan, the son of Ashes-winning skipper Michael.

Peter Handscomb-captained Leicestershire had Melbourne-born allrounder Ian Holland (5-35) to thank for bowling Middlesex out for 232.

At The Oval, Surrey recruit Kurtis Patterson will get his first hit in county cricket on day two of their clash with Jordan Buckingham's Yorkshire with the reigning Division One champions resuming on 0-46 in reply to 255.