Chase named Windies Test skipper after two-year absence

Off-spinning allrounder's first assignment to come against World Test Championship finalists Australia

00:24 Play video Saturday Seed: Ambrose's toe-crusher takes out Taylor

Allrounder Roston Chase has been named West Indies Test captain even though he has not played a Test in more than two years.

The 33-year-old Chase replaces 32-year-old Kraigg Brathwaite, who resigned from the job in March after three years. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican has been appointed vice-captain.

Chase' first assignment will be three home Tests against Australia in June and July. The first Test on Chase's home island of Barbados will also be his 50th since his Test debut in 2016.

The 196-centimetre tall off-spinner has taken 85 wickets at 46, and as a middle-order bat has scored more than 2,200 runs at 26.

His best bowling figures was 8-60 against England in the second innings of a 381-run win in 2019 at his Bridgetown home ground.

Chase was shortlisted for the captaincy with John Campbell, Tevin Imlach, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves and Warrican. Shai Hope, the one-day and Twenty20 captain, declined to be considered.

West Indies officials said they conducted detailed assessments of tactical approach, leadership style, communication skills, as well as "psychometric testing", before choosing Chase.

"Our new captain has earned the respect of his peers, understands the responsibility that comes with the role, and has shown the leadership qualities we need to take this team forward," coach Daren Sammy said in a statement.

"I urge fans across the region to rally behind him - we're building something special."

Cementing his own position in the side will be one of Chase's first tasks.

The right-hander was averaging in the low-40s with the bat after his 15th Test, and has five centuries to his name, but only scored 1,299 runs at 20.95 between December 2017 and his axing in March 2023.

It will be hoped his solid bowling numbers in the Caribbean (34 wicket at 37.55) can make him an effective spin sidekick to his new deputy, Warrican, who is fresh off taking 19 wickets in the Windies' two most recent Tests in Pakistan in January.

Australia will travel to the Caribbean for their first Test tour of the region since 2015 at the conclusion of next month's World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

First Test: June 25-29, Bridgetown, Barbados (midnight AEST)

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (1am AEST)

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (Jul 21, 9am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (Jul 23, 9am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (Jul 26, 8am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (Jul 27, 8am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (Jul 29, 8am AEST)