Jake Jumper: Canes add another BBL final hero

Jake Weatherald cannot wait to bat with Mitchell Owen and hopes to create a 'dynasty' in Hobart

The Hobart Hurricanes will unite the only two Big Bash final century-makers as the Adelaide Strikers' all-time leading run scorer, Jake Weatherald, joined their title-winning squad.

Tasmania's adoption of Weatherald is complete with the 30-year-old, last season's leading Sheffield Shield run-scorer in a breakout campaign for the Tigers, signing for the state's Big Bash side on a two-year deal.

Mitchell Owen's rapid ton in January's BBL decider fired the Hurricanes to their maiden championship in January and he could now open the batting with the only other man to have scored a ton in a final.

The Hurricanes were on the other end of Weatherald's 2018 final fireworks, thrashing Hobart's bowlers all over Adelaide Oval en route to a scintillating 70-ball 115 in the Strikers' BBL07 final triumph.

But with Weatherald's T20 career since stalling in Adelaide, the two former BBL final heroes could now open the batting together at Bellerive Oval.

It shapes as an intimidating one-two punch for rival clubs if Weatherald can recapture his best in the shortest format and Owen can maintain a meteoric rise that has fired him to IPL and PSL stints abroad.

The Hurricanes' recruitment of Weatherald fills the void left by another left-handed opener, Caleb Jewell, who has crossed to the Melbourne Renegades.

The reigning champions have also already bolstered their batting stocks by luring hometown allrounder Beau Webster from the Stars.

"I'm happy to bat wherever," Weatherald told reporters on Monday. "We've got Beau Webster coming in as well. 'Jewelly' moving on to another team obviously helps my case being another left hander.

"It's going to be awesome being at the other end with Mitchy (Owen).

"He's been batting so well and he's done some incredible things already in his short career in the BBL. Batting with someone like that just takes pressure off you.

"I know he strikes fear into so many bowlers at the moment, so if I can jump on the coat tails of what he brings out to the middle, I think it'll be a very cool combination to be a part of."

The Strikers were already on the hunt for more top-order firepower to back up star man Matthew Short with Chris Lynn, D'Arcy Short, Travis Head, Liam Scott and Ollie Pope all out of contract.

Weatherald, a Northern Territory-born southpaw who is currently playing club cricket in Darwin, began his T20 career at the Strikers in 2016 and has gone on to become the club's record holder for games (93), runs (2,176) and fours (216).

He played integral role in the Strikers' only title when he was also a mainstay at the top of South Australia's Shield batting line-up.

But last summer, Weatherald, during the final season of a four-year BBL contract extension he signed in 2021, was in and out of the side last under new coach Tim Paine.

The likes of Matt and D'Arcy Short, Pope, Scott and Alex Carey were preferred at the top as the Strikers finished bottom of the standings.

"It is pretty big deal leaving the Strikers," said Weatherald.

"I'm not going to lie, I loved playing for them. I played so many games for them. The people there are very close to my heart, some of my best mates, so it is sad to leave, but … this was something I couldn’t say no to."

Jewell's departure aside, the Canes look to have retained the core of their maiden title-winning team.

Out-of-contract power hitter Tim David has been tipped to re-sign, joining the likes of Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, Riley Meredith and Chris Jordan.

Cricket Tasmania High Performance General Manager Salliann Beams said top-order batting depth was key for the ‘Canes title defence.

"Adding depth to our batting order was a priority for us this off-season," said Beams.

"We are aiming for as much continuity as possible for our squad over the coming seasons, and to have a top-order batsman who is destructive and as talented as Jake will be a massive bonus for our team.

"After seeing how well he has played at Ninja Stadium, for us in domestic cricket and against us in the Big Bash, it was a no-brainer."

Hobart Hurricanes BBL|15 squad so far: Iain Carlisle (contracted until BBL|15), Nikhil Chaudhary (BBL|17), Nathan Ellis (BBL|17), Chris Jordan (BBL|15), Ben McDermott (BBL|17), Riley Meredith (BBL|17), Mitch Owen (BBL|17), Matthew Wade (BBL|15), Jake Weatherald (BBL|16), Beau Webster (BBL|17), Mac Wright (BBL|15)

Adelaide Strikers BBL|15 squad so far: Cameron Boyce (contracted until BBL|15), Jordan Buckingham (BBL|15), Alex Carey (BBL|17), Thomas Kelly (BBL|16), Harry Nielsen (BBL|15), Lloyd Pope (BBL|16), Alex Ross (BBL|15), Jason Sangha (BBL|16), Matt Short (BBL|17), Henry Thorton (BBL|15)