Suryavanshi shines again to lift Royals off IPL bottom

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old who has lit up the Indian Premier League, signed off with a half-century to steer Rajasthan Royals to a rare victory

Rajasthan Royals finished their disappointing Indian Premier League season with a six-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings after finally mounting a successful run-chase, largely thanks to 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

The tyro top-scored with 57 off 37 balls as Rajasthan, who failed to complete the chase in eight of their nine games this season, reached 4-188 with 17 balls to spare.

The match was a dead rubber with both teams already eliminated from playoff contention.

Fast bowler Akash Madhwal (3-29) was effective with his reverse swing in the final overs to restrict Chennai to 8-187 and allow Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team to add only 17 runs in the last three overs.

The win lifted Rajasthan off the bottom of the table and Chennai now need a huge win against table-topping Gujarat Titans in their final league match to avoid finishing last for the first time in their IPL history.

Earlier it was revealed Ahmedabad will host the June 3 final following the enforced revision of the schedule due to the armed conflict between India and Pakistan.

The city's huge Narendra Modi Stadium will also host qualifier two on June 1. The first qualifier (May 29) and the eliminator (May 30) will be held at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh.

The venue hosted the final in 2022 and 2023, attracting more than 100,000 on both occasions.

The playoffs, initially slated for Hyderabad and Kolkata, have been relocated due to adverse weather conditions in southern India.

The IPL was halted on May 9 and resumed on Saturday following a ceasefire. However, the restart match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

RCB's final home fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been moved to Lucknow where they will also play their final away game against Lucknow Super Giants.

Australians at IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis ($365k)

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc ($2.15m), Jake Fraser-McGurk ($1.65m)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson ($510k)

Lucknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh ($623k)

Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis ($2m), Glenn Maxwell ($770k), Mitch Owen ($550k), Josh Inglis ($475k), Aaron Hardie ($228k), Xavier Bartlett ($146k)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.29m), Tim David ($547k)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.7m), Travis Head ($1.2m), Adam Zampa ($440k)

2025 IPL standings