Cummins rips into Bengaluru as Hyderabad have their say

Hyderabad's Australian captain will not be seeing end-of-season playoff action but did deliver a blow to Bengaluru's aspirations with a three-wicket haul

It has been an underwhelming Indian Premier League campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad. No playoff dramas await them but thanks in no small part to their Australian captain, Pat Cummins, they are shaping the end-of-season destiny of some of their rivals.

Cummins led their attack with three wickets, including cutting short rampant opener Phil Salt, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru were beaten by 42 runs at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Bengaluru had already qualified for the knockout stages and are third. But while they still have a game in hand, they are now dependent on Punjab Kings' final two results for a top-two finish, which holds advantage in the IPL's sudden-death climax.

To add to their discomfort, Australian batsman Tim David suffered an injury while fielding on the boundary for the final over, racing to successfully prevent a four but clearly hobbling afterwards.

Jacob Bethell replaced him for the remaining five balls of the over. David then batted at No.8, scoring just one in five balls before he holed out to long-on in the 18th over but the extent of the injury was unclear.

Hyderabad, meanwhile had already been eliminated from contention but managed to register their fifth win in 13 games.

Hyderabad were also indebted to Ishan Kishan for an unbeaten 94 off 48 balls. He helped hit five sixes and seven fours as Hyderabad notched up a huge 6-231. In reply, Bengaluru were bowled out for 189 in 19.5 overs.

Opting to bowl, Bengaluru were hit by a quick start from the Hyderabad openers. Abhishek Sharma scored 34 off 17 balls and put on 54 off 24 balls with another Aussie, Travis Head, who made 17.

Hyderabad was pegged back to 2-54 in 4.2 overs when both openers were dismissed in the space of three deliveries.

Kishan then took charge and smacked 50 off 28 with four fours and two sixes. He hit three more sixes and another three fours racing towards a second century of the season but ran out of balls to hit.

Bengaluru were missing Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has been recuperating from a shoulder injury in his homeland. He is, however, expected back for the decisive stages of the competition.

Bengaluru started well. Salt survived a no ball to score 63 off 32 balls and put on 80 off 43 balls with Virat Kohli before Cummins had the Englishman caught by Harshal Patel.

The openers had put Bengaluru's chase on track, but their fortunes changed with Kohli's dismissal in the seventh over.

Mayank Agarwal, in for the injured Devdutt Padikkal, was out for 11 and Rajat Patidar for 18.

Stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma made 24 off 15, sharing 44 off 26 with Patidar, but the lower order could not hold the momentum.

Amid the clattering of wickets, Cummins had two more victims, Krunal Pandya hitting his wicket and Bhuvneshwar Kumar being bowled. The Australian finished with figures of 3-28 in four overs.

Bengaluru lost seven wickets for 16 runs across 25 balls.

– With AP

Australians at IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis ($365k)

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc ($2.15m), Jake Fraser-McGurk ($1.65m)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson ($510k)

Lucknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh ($623k)

Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis ($2m), Glenn Maxwell ($770k), Mitch Owen ($550k), Josh Inglis ($475k), Aaron Hardie ($228k), Xavier Bartlett ($146k)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.29m), Tim David ($547k)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.7m), Travis Head ($1.2m), Adam Zampa ($440k)

2025 IPL standings