Aussie fireworks in vain as Punjab fall to Delhi

Punjab Kings have failed to clinch a top-two spot in the IPL after being thrashed by Delhi Capitals

Ricky Ponting's Punjab Kings have failed to clinch a top-two spot in the Indian Premier League after being beaten by Delhi Capitals by six wickets despite strong Australian batting efforts.

Playoffs-bound Punjab made a strong 8-206 batting first on Saturday, with Aussie No.3 Josh Inglis smashing 32 off 12 balls and Marcus Stoinis belting an unbeaten 44 off 16 balls - a combined 76 off 28 balls.

But Sameer Rizvi with a blistering unbeaten 58 off 25 balls - his maiden IPL half-century - led Delhi's winning chase to 4-208.

The game was replayed in Jaipur after it was called off in Dharamsala on May 8 when the floodlights went off during air raid alerts in the second innings. The IPL was later suspended due to the military strikes between India and Pakistan.

Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the others to have filled out the playoff spots but their final positions are still to be determined. The top two have home advantage.

Rizvi and Karun Nair, who made 44, revived Delhi's chase after it lost seasoned pros Lokesh Rahul (35) and captain Faf du Plessis (23) inside the first seven overs.

Nair took his time to settle before he smashed leg-spinner Praveen Dubey for four straight boundaries in the 11th over.

Nair added 62 runs with Rizvi until Nair's leg stump was knocked back by spinner Harpreet Brar just before the death overs. Delhi still needed 52 off the final five overs.

Rizvi swept Australian Marcus Stoinis for a huge six on the leg side to raise the victory with three balls to spare.

Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer made 53 and held his team's innings together in the middle overs before No.7 Stoinis' late flourish which included four sixes.

Delhi left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman bagged 3-33, but pacers Mukesh Kumar (1-49) and Mohit Sharma (0-47) conceded 25 and 22 runs respectively in their last overs to give Punjab a late surge.

Mustafizur dismissed Priyansh Arya in the second over but Inglis kickstarted Punjab by smashing his quickfire 32 before being stumped off Vipraj Nigam's wide ball down the leg side.

Iyer scored freely despite wickets falling around the Punjab captain. Iyer reached his half-century off 33 balls and was caught at fine leg off Kuldeep Yadav in a three-run 18th over.

However, Stoinis smacked 32 runs off the final two overs, hitting Sharma for 6-4-4-6. Brar smacked six off the first ball he faced and took Punjab past 200 for the seventh time this season.

Australians at IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis ($365k)

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc ($2.15m), Jake Fraser-McGurk ($1.65m)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson ($510k)

Lucknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh ($623k)

Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis ($2m), Glenn Maxwell ($770k), Mitch Owen ($550k), Josh Inglis ($475k), Aaron Hardie ($228k), Xavier Bartlett ($146k)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.29m), Tim David ($547k)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.7m), Travis Head ($1.2m), Adam Zampa ($440k)

2025 IPL standings