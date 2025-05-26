County wrap: How the Aussies fared in the seventh round

Caleb Jewell and Matthew Kuhnemann went large in the latest round of the County Championship

Caleb Jewell (Derbyshire)

232 (361) Season to date: 693 runs at 63.00

This round was all about Caleb Jewell who hit a personal high 232 which was also a Derbyshire record against Kent. Having began the season with five half-centuries, Jewell consulted his coach Mickey Arthur about taking his innings to the next level and it paid off handsomely, plundering the Spitfires attack and setting up a massive innings victory.

The Tasmanian now has the second-most runs in Division Two, behind only countryman Marcus Harris.

Cameron Green (Gloucestershire)

118no (185) & 25 (48) Season to date: 467 runs at 66.71

With two centuries against Kent already next to his name this English summer, Cameron Green added a third with a super knock against Northamptonshire. Facing off against familiar faces in Liam Guthrie and Harry Conway and the ever-improving leg-spinner Calvin Harrison, Green showed why he was considered worthy of Australia's Test No.4 position before his back surgery with a commanding innings that included eight fours and three sixes.

In his first professional matches since his long rehabilitation, Green's three tons in five matches for Gloucester would have exceeded all expectations and now the tough question will be asked by the Australian selectors: Can they fit Green into their XI?

Marcus Harris (Lancashire)

10 (32) & 20 (62) Season to date: 825 runs at 63.46

The competition's most in-form batter had perhaps his quietest game of the season as Lancashire fell by an innings to Peter Handsomb's Leicestershire.

Now tasked with captaining the Red Roses after Keaton Jennings stepped away from the role following the county's rough start to the summer, Harris was bowled for 10 on the opening day in his new-found position of No.4. His side's 206 was way under par and they paid dearly as the Foxes cashed in on the surface in Leicester.

Marnus Labuschagne (Glamorgan)

23 (41) Season to date: 27 runs at 9.00

Labuschagne's two-game stint with his long-time county didn't produce the runs, or the time at the crease, that we've become accustomed to in their normally happy partnership. After two single-figure scores against Northamptonshire, Australia's No.3 had an opening day battle with former England Test quick Toby Roland-Jones and South Africa's Dane Paterson, who he may face in the WTC Final.

After a few boundaries, veteran Ryan Higgins found Labuschagne's edge to have him caught in the cordon by Leus de Plooy. With Galmorgan chasing only eight runs in the second innings, Labuschagne wasn't required to bat again.

Matthew Kuhnemann (Glamorgan)

1-22 (8) & 6-53 (22.3) Season to date: 7 wickets at 10.71

Matthew Kuhnemann delivered one of the more memorable one-match stints with the Welsh county after the left-arm spinner was drafted into the Glamorgan squad for this sole match against Middlesex.

Receiving his cap from fellow Queenslander Marnus Labuschagne before play, Kuhnemann took one wicket in the first innings but it was when Middlesex followed on that he really had an impact. Openers Max Holden and Sam Robson shot out to a 98-run stand in a little over 16 overs before Kuhnemann wrestled back the advantage with three wickets in five impressive overs.

He continued to be a real handful for the opposition and finished with 6-53, career-best figures and his ninth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. He, like the rest of the Test squad, will now link up with the Aussie camp in London ahead of the WTC Final.

Beau Webster (Warwickshire)

2 (15) & 5 (8) 2-19 (7.1) & 0-12 (4) Season to date: 172 runs at 28.66, 10 wickets at 27.80

No runs to speak of for Beau Webster in his final county match before joining the WTC squad, out twice in single figures. His second innings dismissal could be considered a little unlucky however, as Kiwi international Jacob Duffy got a ball to skid through underneath Webster's bat.

But the Test allrounder did his chances of playing in the Test decider no harm with another two wickets to further emphasise his talent with the Dukes ball – if the decision for the Australian selectors comes down to he or Cameron Green, only Webster will be fit to bowl against South Africa. In fact, he was potentially underbowled on the final day (four overs) as Warwickshire fell two wickets short of victory against Worcestershire.

Peter Handscomb (Leicestershire)

9 (31) Season to date: 441 runs at 49.00

It wasn't a great match with the bat for Leicestershire's captain Peter Handscomb but it mattered little for the Victorian as his side won in convincing style against Lancashire. After taking a 251-run lead on the first innings, the Foxes bowled out the Red Roses for 248 in the second innings, sealing an innings victory and solidifying their spot in top spot in Division Two.

The Foxes have now strung together four wins in a row, the only side to achieve that this season, and hold a 31-point lead over the second-placed Derbyshire.

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Leicestershire Men LEI 7 5 0 2 0 22 21 139 2 Derbyshire Men DBY 7 2 0 5 0 19 17 108 3 Glamorgan Men GLA 7 3 2 2 1 17 17 97 4 Gloucestershire Men GLO 7 1 2 4 0 21 19 88 5 Northamptonshire Men NOR 7 1 3 3 0 12 20 72 6 Middlesex Men MSX 7 2 3 2 0 5 17 70 7 Lancashire Men LAN 7 0 2 5 0 9 17 66 8 Kent Men KEN 7 2 4 1 0 9 16 65 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Cameron Bancroft (Gloucestershire)

60 (143) & 60 (114) Season to date: 401 runs at 40.10

A pair of 60s for Cameron Bancroft who passed fifty for the first time since his excellent season-opening 163 back on April 11. It had been a bit of a dry spell since then, with four matches where he passed 30 only once, but it was a welcome return to the runs for the WA opener.

Unlike teammate Cameron Green, he won't be joining the Australian WTC squad, but Gloucester's next county fixture isn't until June 22 with the UK now switching into T20 Blast mode.

Harry Conway (Northamptonshire)

2-67 (26) & 2-33 (13.4) Season to date: 20 wickets at 20.75

Harry Conway continued to make the most of his career lifeline at Northampton after being let go by South Australia at the end of the Australian summer. Conway has flourished under Darren Lehmann's leadership at the Northants and now has 20 wickets in four first-class games.

In the fourth innings, the Steelbacks had around 60 overs to bowl out Gloucestershire and force a victory, but they were only able to prize six wickets, with Conway grabbing a couple of those.

Nathan McAndrew (Sussex)

1-23 (13) & 2-47 (15) Season to date: 8 wickets at 22.37

Playing just his second match of the season, Nathan McAndrew was given new ball duties for Sussex and played a big role in their easy win over Hampshire in Southampton.

Although he didn't take a big bag of wickets, McAndrew's ability to dry up the scoring from one end played a vital role for the Sharks, who dismissed Hants for 154 and 165, setting up a comfortable nine-wicket win.

Kurtis Patterson (Surrey)

51 (71) & 40 (63) Season to date: 176 runs at 58.66

Proving his debut innings of 85 wasn't a fluke, Kurtis Patterson had another good game for Surrey with 91 runs for the match against Essex. The former Test batter enjoyed a career rebirth over the summer with NSW and has continued that form in his stint with Surrey, the strongest English county.

Patterson signed a three-game contract with Surrey but will have to wait until June 22 for the next fixture.

Liam Guthrie (Northamptonshire)

0-89 (15.4) & 2-64 (11) 33 (75) Season to date: 14 wickets at 41.71, 102 runs at 17.00

Liam Guthrie has enjoyed some highlights in his first season as a local player for Darren Lehmann's side but he hasn't found the consistency to put up some really strong numbers. Playing five of the seven matches so far, Guthrie has taken 14 wickets but his economy rate of 3.99 has been a little concerning for the Steelbacks. With the bat however he's in career-best touch, the left-hander scored 33 in Northants' first innings which backed up his career-best 43 in round six against Lancashire.

Did not play:

Brendan Doggett (Durham): Doggett did not play against Somerset as he nurses an ankle niggle with the right-armer no doubt keen to ensure he is back to full fitness after being included in Australia's WTC final and Caribbean Test squad.

Jordan Buckingham (Yorkshire): The South Australian quick wasn't included for Yorkshire's clash with Nottinghamshire after conceding almost six runs per over without a breakthrough in their match prior.

Daniel Hughes (Sussex): Hughes sat out Sussex's match against Hampshire as he awaits the birth of his first child.

Fergus O'Neill (Nottinghamshire): The prolific Victorian seamer's four-game stint has ended, finishing with 21 wickets at 17.90, as well as 93 runs.

Will Sutherland (Yorkshire): The Victorian captain will be available for rounds eight and nine of the County Championship during his stay for the entire T20 Blast season.

Wes Agar (Kent): The SA quick isn't scheduled to arrive in Canterbury until the end of May, ahead of the start of the T20 Blast. It will be Agar's third stint with Kent.

Chris Green (Lancashire): The Sydney Thunder spinner signed a two-year contract last October for the duration of the T20 Blast group stages in 2025 and 2026 (May-July), which like last year, will also include additional appearances in the County Championship and one-day competitions.

Riley Meredith (Somerset): The Tasmanian speedster returns to Somerset for a second straight season in May.

Gurinder Sandhu (Sussex): The right-armer will join Sussex for June and July with Indian left-armer Jaydev Unadkat unavailable until September.

Australians in County Cricket for 2025

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Durham: Brendan Doggett (April-May)

Essex: Maddie Penna (T20 Blast only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green (April-May)

Hampshire: Ellyse Perry (July), Charli Knott (April-July), Jack Edwards (April-May)

Kent: Wes Agar, Tom Rogers (T20 Blast only)

Lancashire: Chris Green (June-July), Marcus Harris, Ashton Turner (June-July), Alana King (June-July), Katie Mack (April-June)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb

Northamptonshire: Lloyd Pope (T20 Blast only), Liam Guthrie (local player), Harry Conway (May)

Nottinghamshire: Moises Henriques (T20 Blast only), Fergus O'Neill (until April 28), Daniel Sams (T20 Blast only), Heather Graham (May-July)

Somerset: Riley Meredith, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Surrey: Grace Harris (T20 Blast only), Kurtis Patterson (May)

Sussex: Daniel Hughes, Nathan McAndrew (June-July), Gurinder Sandhu (June-July)

Warwickshire: Beau Webster

Worcestershire: Ben Dwarshuis (T20 Blast only)

Yorkshire: Will Sutherland (T20 Blast + 2 County), Jordan Buckingham (four matches in May)