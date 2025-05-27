Marsh half-century in vain as Lucknow lose again

Mitch Marsh continued his fine form but despite his 152-run partnership with Rishabh Pant Lucknow were still beaten by Bengaluru

Mitch Marsh has signed off from the Indian Premier League with another half-century, and combined in a blistering 152-run partnership in 77 balls with Rishabh Pant, but Justin Langer's Lucknow Super Giants still lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The result meant RCB finished second in the regular season and earned a place in the qualifier play-off, where they will play Ricky Ponting's Punjab Kings, rather than the eliminator.

IPL Standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Punjab Kings KXI 14 9 4 0 1 0.372 0 19 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 14 9 4 0 1 0.301 0 19 3 Gujarat Titans GUT 14 9 5 0 0 0.254 0 18 4 Mumbai Indians MI 14 8 6 0 0 1.142 0 16 5 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 14 7 6 0 1 0.011 0 15 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 14 6 7 0 1 -0.241 0 13 7 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 14 6 8 0 0 -0.376 0 12 8 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 14 5 7 0 2 -0.305 0 12 9 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 14 4 10 0 0 -0.549 0 8 10 Chennai Super Kings CSK 14 4 10 0 0 -0.647 0 8 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

LSG's expensively-recruited captain Pant, whose form has been dreadful, made an unbeaten 118 off 61 balls and Marsh 67 off 37 as the home team piled up 3-227.

But RCB knocked off the runs with six wickets and eight balls to spare, achieving the third-highest run-chase in IPL history with 4-230.

After Virat Kohli's 54 off 30 balls set the platform Jitesh Sharma blasted RCB to victory with 85 not out off 33 balls. New Zealand's Will O'Rouke's four overs cost 74 runs, for two wickets, two short of Jofra Archer's unwanted record for the IPL's most expensive bowling.

RCB reached the target without Tim David, who is nursing an injury sustained while fielding last week. They were also without their leading wicket-taker Josh Hazlewood, despite it being predicted pre-match that he would play having returned from having treatment for a shoulder issue in Australia.

It is not clear why he was omitted, nor whether he and David will be available for the qualifier on Thursday night (local time). "Hazlewood will perhaps play in the knockout," said stand-in captain Jitesh.

The qualifier is in New Chandigarh, Punjab's home ground, but since RCB have won all their away fixtures this season that will not trouble them.

The victor will go straight into Tuesday's final while the loser will face the winner of Friday's eliminator between Gujurat Titans and Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

LSG have long been out of contention, finishing seventh, but Marsh ended the campaign with six fifties and a century, scoring 627 runs at 48.23 and a strike-rate of 163.70.

Australians at IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis ($365k)

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc ($2.15m), Jake Fraser-McGurk ($1.65m)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson ($510k)

Lucknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh ($623k)

Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis ($2m), Glenn Maxwell ($770k), Mitch Owen ($550k), Josh Inglis ($475k), Aaron Hardie ($228k), Xavier Bartlett ($146k)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.29m), Tim David ($547k)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.7m), Travis Head ($1.2m), Adam Zampa ($440k)