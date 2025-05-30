Green makes 'presence' felt ahead of Test return

County coach full of praise for star recruit Cameron Green as selectors ponder where to fit him in Australia's XI

Cameron Green is as "well placed as anyone" to slot back into Australia's side for the World Test Championship final says coach Andrew McDonald, but his spot in the line-up will be just part of the puzzle facing selectors ahead of their clash with South Africa.

Green has made a stunning return from back surgery in the County Championship over the past two months with three centuries and an unbeaten 67 for Gloucestershire to average 66.71 across his five appearances.

The 25-year-old batted at No.5 for the second division club with Gloucestershire coach Mark Alleyne telling cricket.com.au the right-hander's presence at the crease stood out in his first competitive matches since September.

"He is a quality international cricketer, so we weren't surprised what he was going to bring with his skill set, but I was amazed how much else he gave in and around the group," Alleyne told cricket.com.au.

"He's a quiet guy, but my God, he's got a presence, and he offered us a hell of a lot and added a lot of energy to the group.

The moment Cam Green brought up his third century for Gloucestershire 💛🖤 https://t.co/1uo3GgdhhN pic.twitter.com/qqyzXb5LLE — Gloucestershire Cricket 🏆 (@Gloscricket) May 25, 2025

"His presence at the crease, and I quite like the vulnerability as well – it's quite reassuring that even the best have that. At the start of his innings, obviously (being) keen to do well, he was a bag of nerves by his own admission.

"It was really healthy to see how he dealt with that, his practice ethic to make sure he gave himself the best chance of working through that and then exploding in the middle of his innings into this giant at the crease – once he got going, it was amazing to watch."

Two of Green's tons came in two matches against Kent with the third last weekend against the Darren Lehmann-coached Northamptonshire in his final hit out ahead of the next month's WTC final at Lord's.

Adding further intrigue to the task facing selectors for the Test decider is Green is yet to resume bowling following his back injury, with McDonald indicating Australia will leave it as late as possible to decide whether they'll need the extra overs provided by allrounder Beau Webster.

"If you require the allrounder in the conditions, that will lend itself to a decision around the top order, and if you don't require it, then clearly, you've got other options," McDonald said during a radio interview on SEN this week.

"That's not to dismiss the fact that Beau Webster can be a bat only as well, it'll just be how much we prioritise the bowling element of that."

While Steve Smith was promoted to open to accommodate Green's previous return to the Test side following David Warner's retirement in January 2024, McDonald said the veteran batter would remain at No.4 after hitting four centuries in Australia's past five Tests.

Travis Head is also set to return to the middle order for the WTC final after opening in Sri Lanka, with Green, Josh Inglis, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne and Webster jostling for the remaining three spots in the batting order.

"I think (Green) can bat anywhere – he could be three, he could be five, he could be six, he could open," McDonald said.

"He's got the temperament, the skill set and the defensive play as well; the higher up the order you go, your defensive skills are a priority.

"To see his return in county cricket and the freedom in which he's playing watching the highlights from afar, it's been great to watch and invaluable time in the middle coming into Test match cricket.

"In particular, for Cam, he likes to stay in a format. We've had some difficulties in chopping and changing him from white-ball into Test cricket, so he's (had) a really good run of red-ball cricket into the World Test Championship final.

"He's as well placed as anyone and it's great reward; it's a tough rehab that he's gone through so full credit to him to return the way that he has. The hours spent to get his body right again to resume cricket at any format has been a hell of an achievement."

The Australian squad will assemble in the UK over the weekend as they ramp up their preparation to defend their WTC crown with a series of training and centre wicket sessions at Beckenham in London's south from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, South Africa are scheduled to play Zimbabwe in a tour match next week before facing Australia in the Test showpiece from June 11.

World Test Championship Final

June 11-15: South Africa v Australia, Lord's

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne