Matthews recommits to Renegades ahead of WBBL draft

West Indies superstar Hayley Matthews has her sights set on a WBBL title defence after re-signing with the reigning champs

The Melbourne Renegades have locked in one of the key architects of their first WBBL title, West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, on a fresh two-year deal ahead of the Big Bash Drafts.

Matthews will be in red until at least the end of WBBL|12 after recommitting to the reigning champions as their pre-draft overseas signing.

The world’s top-ranked T20I allrounder was played a significant role in the club’s remarkable resurgence last season, as they recovered from a bottom-placed finish in WBBL|09 to win their maiden title at the MCG.

Matthews produced a career-best campaign in WBBL|10, scoring 324 runs at a strike rate of 130.6 and 14 wickets, a haul that earned selection in the WBBL|10 Team of the Tournament.

She saved her best for last, scoring a crucial 69 from 61 deliveries before snaring 2-24 to claim player-of-the-match honours in the Renegades’ seven-run win over the Brisbane Heat in the decider.

"Lifting that trophy was special — now I want to defend it," Matthews said.

"Melbourne is a second home to me and the Renegades give me the freedom to back in my own game and influence with the bat, ball and in the field – and I can’t wait to run it back with this group."

While Australia’s top players and the majority of the overseas stars featuring in this year’s WBBL will join the tournament following a lengthy 50-over World Cup campaign in India, Matthews is likely to be fresher, given the Windies missed out on securing a place at the showpiece tournament.

The 27-year-old is currently in red-hot form on West Indies’ white-ball tour of England, where she hit a 67-ball century in the opening T20I before following up with 71 and 3-32 in the series finale.

WBBL head coach Simon Helmot said retaining Matthews was an important piece towards defending the title.

"Hayley sets the tone in every phase —fearless batting, Powerplay wickets, calm leadership," he said.

"Keeping her in red gives us real momentum heading into WBBL|11."

Matthews joins New Zealand international Tim Seifert as one of the Renegades’ pre-signed overseas players across both leagues.

The club is expected to reveal more signings in the coming weeks, with the star Aussie trio of Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham and Tayla Vlaeminck among those whose contracts were set to expire at the end of WBBL|10.

Hobart Hurricanes are now the only WBBL club yet to reveal an overseas pre-signing ahead of the draft, to be held on June 19.

The Hurricanes had signed former South Africa opener Lizelle Lee on a two-year contract ahead of WBBL|10, but Lee has had her Australian permanent residency approved since then, and has now signed a fresh deal as a local player.