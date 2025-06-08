'Can we play tomorrow?': Smith geared up for Test final

Steve Smith has ditched hitting hundreds of balls in the nets for strength work in a new approach

Not that long ago, putting the bat away for three months would have been unthinkable for Steve Smith.

But that is what the star batter did after Australia were eliminated from the Champions Trophy in March, the semi-final ending up being the last game of his ODI career.

A meticulous trainer, Smith used to need to hit hundreds of balls in the nets to feel ready to perform.

Coming off a golden summer, however, the 36-year-old has taken a minimalist approach to Australia's bid to win consecutive World Test Championship finals.

"I feel the first two hits have been really good," a relaxed Smith said in London.

"I walked out of my first hit and told 'Ron' (Australia coach Andrew McDonald) straight away, 'can we play tomorrow? I'm ready to go'.

"I hadn't hit a ball since I missed a full toss off Mohammed Shami in the Champions Trophy.

"I've hit so many balls over my career, what do they say, it's like riding a bike, I suppose, in a way."

As he often does, Smith spent his downtime in his second home of New York.

In the 'Big Apple', the 116-Test wonder linked up with a personal trainer that pushed him to his limits.

"I feel as strong as I've probably been since maybe 2014," said Smith, who has scored four centuries from his last five Tests.

"I feel like my hips are probably as good as they've been in a long time.

"I feel like I'm getting a lot lower which I think will benefit me in the slips potentially.

"I made sure my bat was away (in New York).

"I had my golf clubs out and I was using them a little bit.

"I'd normally have a bat laying around the house somewhere and just pick it up and do a bit of shadow batting.

"But I made a conscious decision to try and just let it go for a while and it was good."

Smith is certain to bat at No.4 against South Africa in the WTC final at Lord's, even with Cameron Green set to return for his first Test in more than a year.

When Green was promoted up the order following David Warner's retirement in January 2024, Smith shifted up to open for four Tests.

But Green's serious back injury ahead of last summer meant Smith went back to No.4.

The prospect of Marnus Labuschagne opening with Usman Khawaja, while Green goes in at No.3, is an option selectors are toying with.

"I still feel like I could open the batting," Smith said.

"I didn't do it fabulously for the four games that I did.

"It's a tricky place to bat at the moment.

"Anyone that bats in the top four, you could be in inside two overs or an over.

"(Labuschagne) has batted three for a long time.

"He's been in the first over on a few occasions playing for Australia. He's opened in Shield cricket when he first started ... there's honestly not a huge difference."

World Test Championship Final

June 11-15: South Africa v Australia, Lord's

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne