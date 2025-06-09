'Done it a lot': Khawaja confident Marnus up for opening

Usman Khawaja believes Marnus Labuschagne's years of batting at number three have him well equipped to open in the World Test Championship final should his Queensland teammate get the nod at Lord's.

Labuschagne has never opened in Test cricket but may need to make the switch if he's to retain his place for the Test decider following the return of Cameron Green from back surgery.

Green is set to be available as a batter only until at least the home Ashes later this year, meaning he'll need to slot in up the order if Australia opt to go with allrounder Beau Webster against South Africa on Wednesday.

Both Alex Carey and Steve Smith stated the Lord's surface appeared 'a bit dry' two days out from the WTC final, strengthening dual pace- and spin-bowling allrounder Webster's case to line up against the Proteas.

"When you go into a game with three frontline quicks and a spinner, it's always nice to have a guy who can (give a) chop out and potentially get you a wicket or two while keeping the big boys fresh for another spell or the second innings," Webster said a day earlier.

"That's my role on the team and if they decide to go that way, I'll give my best."

That's leaves Green, Labuschagne and teenage opener Sam Konstas fighting it out for the number two and three spots behind Khawaja, with Australia's two century-makers from their 2023 triumph over India – Steve Smith and Travis Head – locked in to the middle order.

Labuschagne and Khawaja batted together on Monday morning UK time during Aussie training at Lord's, squaring off against captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc armed with new Dukes balls for about 20 minutes before Konstas and Smith faced the music.

Khawaja, who himself moved from the middle to the top of the order one match after his return to the Test side during the 2021-22 Ashes, said the step from No.3 to opening was an "easier transition".

"He's done it a lot, he's opened before and started off playing for Queensland opening," Khawaja said of Labuschagne at Lord's on Monday.

"He's much like myself; you bat three, I think opening is an easier transition.

"The only time it's hard is when you bat second innings, you have to run off and put your pads on. Usually, when I was at three, I'd put my feet up and you don't get to do that anymore.

"So that's the biggest difference. But Marnus is a terrific player and if he gets an opportunity, I'm sure he'll be fine."

Labuschagne opened for Queensland in his first two Sheffield Shield seasons and in a county game for Glamorgan last year where he hit a century in the second innings.

Khawaja has had four opening partners since David Warner's retirement 18 months ago, including South Australia captain Nathan McSweeney, who made the step up from No.3 in Sheffield Shield cricket but was undone by superstar quick Jasprit Bumrah in three Tests against India.

The veteran left-hander said he was focused on his own preparation, and he wasn't too fazed by who he walked out with come Wednesday.

"It's a revolving door opening but I think it just shows how hard opening is," Khawaja said.

"It's not an easy place to bat. Davey (Warner) had how many partners, like double figures?

"Yeah, I've had a few partners since Davey's gone, it's just a tough place to bat Test cricket.

"You don't always get to choose in Australia (as) you've got six of the best batters in the country.

"I know the best place for me to bat for the team is to open, so I'm very happy to open and do my role for the team.

"I'm sure, if it's the same for Marnus, 100 per cent I know he'll take that role.

"Marnus batted really well that net session (last Friday at Beckenham) but lots of other guys did too. Sammy (Konstas) the day before batted like a genius, so it's good to see that all the guys are batting well in the nets."

While short on runs in the lead up to the Test decider, Labuschagne's brief return to Glamorgan last month gave him an early look at Proteas seamer Dane Paterson bowling with the English-brand Dukes ball during their clash with Middlesex.

The one-off Test presents a unique challenge for batters from both sides, with Australia-South Africa bilateral series always played with a Kookaburra ball.

"The Dukes ball does react differently … but we've played England here a lot, just like South Africa have," Khawaja said.

"It'll be very interesting facing someone like Kagiso (Rabada) who I've faced with the Kookaburra ball a lot in South Africa and Australia.

"But it's the same for both teams, they have to do the same thing with our bowlers."

World Test Championship Final

June 11-15: South Africa v Australia, Lord's

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne