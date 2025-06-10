Proteas' tough selection decision, name XI for WTC decider

Proteas add firepower to their bowling attack for the blockbuster clash with Australia

South Africa have named an experienced pace attack in their attempt to topple No.1-ranked Australia to win their first major ICC title in this week's World Test Championship final.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma confirmed his XI to face Australia at Lord's on Wednesday, with spearhead Kagiso Rabada to lead a pace attack featuring towering left-armer Marco Jansen and right-armer Lungi Ngidi.

The trio will line-up alongside experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj who expected to play a key role on the dry Lord's surface for the Test decider, but there was no room for seamer Dane Paterson who took six wickets in his last Test against Pakistan on Boxing Day.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

The Test showpiece has been billed as a battle between the world's two best bowling attacks with Rabada and co to go head-to-head against Australia's Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa will be relying on the experience of Aiden Markram at the top of the order and Bavuma in the middle, with Test newcomers Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder and David Bedingham set to face Australia for the first time.

Ngidi returns to the side for the first time since August last year after missing the SA home summer with a groin injury.

"It was probably one of the tougher decisions that have been made, we've seen what 'Pato' (Paterson) did for us to the end of last season," Bavuma said on match eve.

"But it was more from a tactical point of view, a little bit more pace from Lungi, he's taller as well.

"Lungi also has a good record, not taking away anything from Pato, he has the experience, he's been here before, not that Paterson hasn't.

"But (Ngidi) will complement that bowling attack a little bit more. We have a guy like Mulder as well, who gives you similar to what Paterson can do."

Seam-bowling allrounder Mulder began his Test career at No.7 but shifted to first drop during South Africa's recent home summer. He has batted there twice in Tests, scoring five against Pakistan in their last match and 15 in the second innings against Sri Lanka last November when he fractured his finger.

"Mulder is quite young in that position, but having played with Mulder, having seen the way he's grown in the last two years within the red-ball format, it's about giving him a lot more confidence, keep backing him and just allowing him to do what he does best," Bavuma said.

"He has an opportunity in a pressure situation, but he can take comfort from the fact that the guys are backing him, and we just want him to go out and play his game."

South Africa won seven straight Tests to top the 2023-25 WTC standings and are seeking to reverse a painful history at ICC World Cups to secure their first world title at Lord's this week.

World Test Championship Final

June 11-15: South Africa v Australia, Lord's

Broadcast exclusively on Prime Video in Australia. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne