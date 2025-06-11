Quicks on fire as Aussies roar back into WTC final

01:30 Play video Day 1 Wrap | Brilliant quicks lead Aussie fightback

First-over king Mitchell Starc has sparked an Australian fightback late on day one of the World Test Championship final after his side were bowled out for 212 in a fast-moving opening to the biennial Test showpiece.

South Africa spearhead Kagiso Rabada earlier vindicated his captain's bold decision to bowl first in the WTC decider as the Proteas made a bright start in their quest to overturn their painful history at ICC events to win their first major title.

Rabada claimed his second five-wicket haul in as many matches at Lord's as Australia were bowled out early in the final session after being inserted by Temba Bavuma on a gloomy London morning.

Australia's new-look top three of Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green succumbed to the relentless pressure from the Proteas new ball pair, who made good use of favourable overhead conditions on a gloomy London morning.

Steve Smith (66) and Beau Webster's (72) counterattack after lunch ensured the reigning WTC champions averted total disaster after slipping to 4-67 when towering left-armer Marco Jansen struck twice on the stroke of the main interval.

The momentum was short-lived however as Rabada brought the innings to a rapid conclusion at the start of the third session with Australia losing their last five wickets for 20 runs in a little more than five overs.

Starc hit back immediately for the WTC cycle's second-ranked side, striking for the 19th time in the first over of an innings in the Test format as Aiden Markram chopped on for a six-ball duck.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey missed a golden chance to make it two down early amid a magnificent opening spell from the Australian left-armer (2-10 from seven overs), shelling Wiaan Mulder on one as the Proteas' own rookie No.3 flashed hard at a full delivery outside the off-stump.

But the Aussie keeper got himself in quite a tangle as he moved to his right down the iconic Lord's slope, barely laying a glove on it as it slammed into his chest before both player and ball dropped to the turf in agonising unison.

Khawaja made no such mistake at first slip when his chance presented a few overs later as Starc lured an outside edge from Ryan Rickelton who couldn't resist pushing at a full delivery following a couple of booming straight drives.

Carey was off the hook as the shadows lengthened on day one when Mulder, in just his second innings as SA's first choice No.3, failed to make most of his reprieve.

The right-hander got off the mark from his first ball faced but then took another 35 balls to find his second run before skipper Pat Cummins (1-14) put him out of his misery with a delivery that nipped back and crashed into the stumps, sending Mulder on his way for six from 44 balls faced.

Proteas captain Bavuma also took 31 balls to register his first run as any momentum they had from their bowling innings stalled as quickly as the scoreboard, as Josh Hazlewood (1-10) castled Tristan Stubbs (2) for his first wicket on his return to the side.

Bavuma went to stumps unbeaten on three from 37 balls with David Bedingham at the other end on a contrastingly swift eight not out from nine balls faced.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi