South Africa's 'big call' on captain Bavuma pays off

As Temba Bavuma hobbled off Lord's at the tea break, the Proteas were confronted with a crucial decision

Two hours after contemplating retiring hurt, courageous captain Temba Bavuma had jubilant South African fans singing his name.

Bavuma, the diminutive No.4, is poised to become the man to lead the Proteas to a drought-breaking world cricket title at Lord's on Saturday.

After decades of heartbreaking near-misses, often against Australia, South Africa are just 69 runs away from winning the World Test Championship final.

Bavuma (65no) is set to finish the job when he resumes with century-maker Aiden Markram (102no), with the Proteas 2-213 and reigning champions Australia desperately searching for ideas to retain their crown.

But South Africa's captain almost didn't come back out on the field for the potentially match-defining final session on day three.

The 35-year-old battled a hamstring injury he suffered when sprinting for a quick single early in his innings, requiring medical attention before and during the tea interval.

"At tea time, we had to make a big call whether he continues to bat," South Africa assistant coach Ashwell Prince said after play.

Temba Bavuma receiving some medical attention, and lots of tape, on his left hamstring // Getty

"How it will affect his stroke play, how that might affect Aiden's rhythm, if twos are being turned into one and they can't run the twos or the threes.

"Both of them were adamant that Temba has got to continue.

"He wanted to continue.

"Aiden was adamant that the partnership is the key.

When Aiden Markram brought up his hundred, Temba Bavuma celebrated just as much // Getty

"Aiden was well aware that he'll have to curb his intensity just in terms of running between the wickets to allow Temba to ease his way through it."

South Africa's one and only senior ICC title came back in 1998 when they lifted the Champions Trophy, then known as the ICC KnockOut.

The majority of the spectators, whether they be South African or neutrals, have been behind the Proteas in this enthralling Test.

01:30 Play video Day 3 Wrap | Bavuma, Markram lead South Africa's run chase

As Bavuma and Markram were piling on runs against one of the best bowling attacks ever, long-suffering South African fans were chanting and dancing in the stands at the home of cricket.

"Oh, Temba Bavuma," the crowd sang.

The noise will go to even louder, more exuberant, levels if Bavuma lifts the World Test Championship mace on Saturday.

World Test Championship Final

June 11-15: South Africa v Australia, Lord's

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi