Sixer for life: Perry pens new long-term deal

Ellyse Perry has locked in her long-term future in magenta, with a new deal that will see her at the Sixers until at least WBBL|13

Ellyse Perry has reconfirmed her commitment to the Sydney Sixers, re-signing with the WBBL club for another three seasons.

Perry, 34, was the Sixers' first-ever signing back in 2015 and the legendary Australia allrounder has been one of the competition's dominant figures with bat and ball since.

Her re-signing is another key step for the Sixers as they seek success in a new era under former Australia coach Matthew Mott.

Perry has captained the club since WBBL|01, helping the side to two title wins in WBBL|02 and |03, and is the team's top run-scorer (4,689 at 48.84) and the competition's second-highest overall behind Beth Mooney.

"Ellyse has been a key part of the Sixers since the inception of the competition and has played an incredibly important role in shaping the identity of our club over the last decade," Sixers General Manager Rachael Haynes said.



"Anyone who knows 'Pez' knows that she’s not just an outstanding talent, she’s an incredible role model for young cricketers and one of the very best ambassadors for our sport.



"Her performances on-field speak for themselves, but it’s her professionalism, humility, and experience that make her such as valuable asset, not only for our club but for the league as a whole."



The Sixers have now confirmed nine contracted players ahead of this week’s Big Bash drafts, where they will have the coveted No.1 pick.

Sydney Sixers WBBL|11 list (so far): Caoimhe Bray (W|12), Maitlan Brown (W|11), Lauren Cheatle (W|11), Ashleigh Gardner (W|11), Alyssa Healy (W|11), Elsa Hunter (W|12), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand)(W|12), Ellyse Perry (W|13), Courtney Sippel (W|12) In: Elsa Hunter Off contract: Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle, Kate Peterson

Last season, the Hurricanes tried to take Sophie Ecclestone with their No.1 pick and the Sixers did not hesitate to exercise their right to retain the English superstar.

Given her record in magenta and her availability for the entirety of WBBL|11, it is difficult to see the Sixers looking elsewhere with the top pick this time around.

Ecclestone picked up 11 wickets in seven appearances in WBBL|10, forming a formidable spin trio with and Ashleigh Gardner and NZ star Amelia Kerr, who still has two years to run on her pre-signing contract and who was allocated pick No.10 at last year’s draft in the second round.

Mott has replaced Charlotte Edwards, following her appointment as England women’s head coach.

Reunited with his former Australian charges Perry, Ashleigh Gardner and Alyssa Healy, and working with Sixers general manager and former Australian vice-captain Haynes, Mott will be aiming to correct one of the more baffling records in the WBBL.

Despite making the first four WBBL finals and consistently boasting one of the strongest lists on paper in the years since, the Sixers have made the top four just once in the last six seasons.