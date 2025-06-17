Aussies prepare for the unknown as WC schedule revealed

Australia will head into unfamiliar territory as they look to claim an unprecedented eighth Women's Cricket World Cup title in India this October, with the International Cricket Council confirming the tournament schedule overnight.

Alyssa Healy's team will launch their title defence against New Zealand, whose captain Sophie Devine has revealed her plans to retire from ODIs after the tournament, at Indore's Holkar Stadium on October 1, one day after the World Cup begins with hosts India playing Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

The next stop for Australia will be a week-long stint in Colombo, where they will play Sri Lanka (October 4) and Pakistan (October 8) at R. Premadasa Stadium.

All of Pakistan's matches will be played in Colombo, while Sri Lanka also benefit from the need for a neutral venue, playing five of their seven matches on home turf.

Australia will then fly to Visakhapatnam to play India (October 12) and Bangladesh (October 16) at ACA-VDCA Stadium, before returning to Indore to round out their league matches against England (October 22) and South Africa (October 25).

If they qualify for the semi-finals, they will head to either Guwahati or Bengaluru – or Colombo, if Pakistan qualify for the knockouts, but that is a less likely outcome given Pakistan are currently ranked No.8 on the ICC's ODI team charts and have never advanced to the finals of a women's World Cup.

The final will be played in Bengaluru (or Colombo) on November 2.

Australia's Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 schedule

October 1: v New Zealand, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 7.30pm AEST October 4: v Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 7.30pm AEST October 8: v Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 8.30pm AEDT October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8.30pm AEDT October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8.30pm AEDT October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8.30pm AEST October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8.30pm AEST Finals Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29 Semi-final 2: Bengaluru, October 30 Final: Bengaluru or Colombo*, November 2 * All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is familiar territory for players who have been part of the Women's Premier League, including Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Australian stars Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux.

However, Australia's last three visits to India have been largely based in Mumbai, and they have not played an international game in Bengaluru since 1997, Visakhapatnam since 2012, or in Colombo since 2016, and have yet to visit Indore or Guwahati.

Speaking to cricket.com.au earlier this month, Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath said the playing group were already discussing how they would handle the unfamiliar conditions.

"It's about trying to get as much intel as you can beforehand, to be as well prepared as possible," she said.

"But you're always going to find a few unknowns when you're actually in the middle or in a certain scenario … no matter where you are, no matter what you plan.

"It's about being able to adapt quickly and be flexible in your plans.

"That's why we're fleshing out a few different plans for multiple conditions … I'm sure that we'll have all bases covered and hopefully leave no stone unturned come that World Cup."

Australia may have even less first-hand experience at the World Cup venues than some of their rivals, but none of the grounds are frequent hosts of women's internationals.

India and South Africa played an ODI series in Bengaluru at the ground in 2024 – the first women's series at the ground in nine years.

R. Premadasa Stadium hosted its first women's internationals since 2016 in March of this year, an ODI tri-series between Sri Lanka, India and South Africa.

Visakhapatnam last hosted women's internationals in 2014, while India and England played two T20Is at Guwahati's ACA Stadium in 2019 and Holkar Stadium has never hosted a women's international.

Australia will have a golden opportunity to acclimatise to Indian conditions ahead of their title defence, with Healy's team to meet India in three one-dayers at New Chandigarh's New PCA stadium (September 14 and 17) and Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi (September 20).