Mack on the move as Scorchers land WBBL signing coup

Perth Scorchers have pulled off one of the signings off the WBBL off-season, luring Katie Mack away from the Strikers

Perth Scorchers have pulled off a signing coup ahead of Weber WBBL|11, luring Katie Mack away from Adelaide Strikers on a two-year deal.

Mack, one of Australia’s leading uncapped batters, has joined the Scorchers after six seasons at the Strikers, where she was a rock at the top of the order scoring 1896 runs across her 87 matches in blue.

The 31-year-old right-hander will bolster a Perth batting line-up already boasting Australia star Beth Mooney and New Zealand’s Sophie Devine.

Perth missed the finals for the second consecutive season last summer, with a lack of batting support for Mooney cited as a significant factor.

While the wicketkeeper-batter was the competition's third highest run scorer with 386 at 38.6, the Scorchers' next highest contributor was Devine, with 213 at 23.6.

Overseas draftees Amy Jones (87 runs from seven games at 12.42) and Hemalatha Dayalan (99 in eight at 12.37) also did not perform as hoped, with both outscored by replacement player Brooke Halliday, who hit 109 runs at 36.33 in just three innings.

Their most productive local player after Mooney was pinch hitter Alana King with 105 runs, and no other player passed 100 runs for the season.

Perth Scorchers WBBL|11 list (so far): Chloe Ainsworth (W|12), Sophie Devine (New Zealand) (W|11), Amy Edgar (W|11), Mikayla Hinkley (W|11), Ebony Hoskin (W|12), Alana King (W|12), Katie Mack, Beth Mooney (W|12) In: Katie Mack (Strikers) Out: TBC Off contract: Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Carly Leeson, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo

"We saw an opportunity to strengthen our batting, and Katie fits the bill perfectly," Perth Scorchers general manager, high performance cricket and elite teams, Kade Harvey said in a statement.

"She has proven herself to be among the more consistent batters in the WBBL, and we believe the WACA Ground will suit her playing style.

"Katie is also a quality person and leader who has a decade’s worth of WBBL experience to lean on, which should benefit the rest of the squad."

Mack’s move means she will start completely afresh in domestic cricket this summer, having already shifted from ACT Meteors to take up a state contract with her native New South Wales.

The batter, who has been in England playing county cricket for Lancashire, said she was looking forward to donning the orange.

"I’m really excited to be joining the Perth Scorchers for the upcoming WBBL season," she said.

"To join such a high calibre club and help take them back to the top is something I’m really looking forward to.

"I’m really looking forward to linking up with my new teammates, coaches and support staff soon and getting to work."

The Scorchers will have an opportunity to further strengthen their line-up at this week’s WBBL Draft, where they hold pick No.4 in the first round.

Pre-signing Devine has one year left to run on her contract, and Perth have retention rights to Jones, who has hit career-best from with the bat for England in the last month, hitting back-to-back ODI centuries.

But they will have at least one new overseas player on the books, with Hemalatha not nominating for this season’s draft.

Adelaide Strikers WBBL|11 list (so far): Darcie Brown (W|11), Anesu Mushangwe (W|11), Tahlia McGrath (c)(W|12), Maddie Penna (W|11), Megan Schutt (W|11), Amanda-Jade Wellington (W|11), Laura Wolvaardt (W|12) In: TBC Out: Katie Mack Off contract: Jemma Barsby, Maggie Clark, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson

Mack’s departure is a loss for the Strikers, who will now field a new-look top order this summer with their star signing of last season, India opener Smriti Mandhana, not nominating for the WBBL|11 draft.

They have, however, secured South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt on a two-year deal, and will have pick No.2 in the draft following their disappointing WBBL|10 campaign.