Abbott sees bigger picture in late Windies call up

Sean Abbott knows his place in Australia's pace bowling pecking order but that doesn't stop him preparing like he's going to be picked for every tour.

A late call-up to Australia's first Test tour of the West Indies in a decade following a hip injury to Brendan Doggett, Abbott hit the ground running at training on Saturday after spending the past four weeks at home in Sydney with his young family and just "being a dad" following a long stint on the road.

That followed a "hectic" and "traumatic" return from the Pakistan Super League in early May when the country's cross-border tensions with India escalated and the competition was suspended.

"I've basically been away for three years and even when I get home, I've been either with the Test team or playing in the Big Bash, so there's been a lot of cricket going on," he said at Windward Cricket Club during Australia's first training session since arriving in Barbados.

"It was good just to get home and settle into dad life and give my wife Brier a bit of a break … enjoying the Sydney winter with little bit of cricket (as) I was on standby for this tour, so just keeping loads up.

"But I'm stoked to be over here with the lads getting into some more Test cricket."

This will be Abbott's second Test tour this year after being part of the group the visited Sri Lanka in January-February, while he was also around the squad throughout the home summer's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

While he appreciates that captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland are ahead of him, he also makes sure his body and skills are primed for every series should the call come.

And with a strong record in county cricket for Surrey and the Sheffield Shield when he's been available over the past four years (104 wickets at 24.72 from 26 first-class games), Abbott needs to look no further than the opportunities provided to the likes of Beau Webster, Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney for motivation to keep pushing his case.

"The four (fast bowlers) who have been playing are playing some pretty unbelievable cricket so it's a pretty firm pecking order with those four up top," he said.

"But the West Indies may present some different conditions. Hopefully, an opportunity there comes up, but I'd say it's probably going to be more of an opportunity through injury or trying to rest a few guys.

"It's my first time even in the West Indies so I'll put my best foot forward, stay fit and hopefully get a go."

And staying fit for Australian tours has been the primary driver for Abbott as he strives for a Baggy Green and to keep adding to his 48 white-ball international caps.

"My main focus and goals are to play as much cricket for Australia as I can," he said.

"I look at those tours and then work back from there, because the last thing I want to do is turn up to an Australian tour not fully fit, firing and raring to go.

"So while we've got a lot of talent over here (in this squad), I just assume selection on all the tours and then just make sure that I'm not tired and busted by the time an opportunity may present itself.

"These guys have been bowling really well, and they've been doing it for a long time now. I'm sure there will be some opportunities in the future across all three formats, and I certainly know I have to nail those opportunities when I get them."

If that red-ball opportunity doesn't come this tour, Abbott is well aware Australia are set to play at least 20 Tests on four continents (South Africa, Australia, India and England) in 10 months from September next year and concluding with the 2027 Ashes in the UK.

"It is in the back of my mind that I know there's a lot of cricket coming," he said.

"Once I got the call for (the West Indies), I've just been focusing on getting over here and getting in and amongst the lads. We've had a little bit of a chat about what next winter looks like because there's an opportunity potentially to go and play some county cricket.

"So once I had that conversation, it was leaning in towards what does the best prep look like for potentially being ready for a hell of a lot of Test cricket from the end of next year.

"I really enjoy being around this group – days like today where we get the chance to have a main session, they're not only enjoyable days but they're the best environment to improve my cricket."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: June 25-29, Bridgetown, Barbados (midnight AEST)

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa