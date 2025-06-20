West Indies v Australia, first Test: All you need to know

Match details

Who: West Indies v Australia

What: First Test, Frank Worrell Trophy

When: June 25-29 (June 26-30, 12am AEST first ball)

Where: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

How to watch: ESPN (also available on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV)

How to listen: ABC radio, SEN radio

Officials: TBC

Highlights, news and reactions post-play: cricket.com.au, the CA Live app and the Unplayable Podcast.

The Unplayable Podcast will have daily recaps of each day of the Test series, so if you're unable to stay up through the night, you'll be able to catch up in 15 minutes right after stumps. Listen and subscribe below:

The squads

West Indies: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

West Indies enter the new World Test Championship with a new captain and potentially a new wicketkeeper, with Roston Chase and Shai Hope recalled for the series against Australia. Chase hasn't played a Test in more than two years but takes the reins from Kraigg Brathwaite, who stepped down in March. Meanwhile, Hope – West Indies' white-ball captain and 'keeper – could play his first Test since 2021 after Joshua Da Silva was omitted from the squad.

Left-handed middle-order batter Alick Athanaze was also left out in what will be Daren Sammy's first Test in charge after taking over as head coach for all three formats. Opener John Campbell returns to add to his 20 Tests, having last played three years ago, while ODI vice-captain Brandon King earns a maiden call-up to the Test squad, as does Kevlon Anderson.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

Australia have already confirmed changes to their XI for the first Test with Marnus Labuschagne omitted and star batter Steve Smith to miss with a finger injury. Teenage opener Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis have both been recalled to face West Indies in Barbados. Smith suffered a compound dislocation to his right little finger fielding at slip in the World Test Championship final but having avoided surgery, he remains a chance of returning for the second Test in Grenada if he can tolerate batting with splint on once the wound heals. Australia will confirm their batting order and final XI closer to start of the first Test.

The tourists were also forced into a squad change for their first Test tour of the Caribbean in a decade with Sean Abbott called up to replace fast bowler Brendan Doggett, who picked up a minor hip issue during his stint as a travelling reserve for the WTC final. The uncapped 31-year-old was also set to be part of the squad to face the West Indies but has returned to Australia to being his rehab. Abbott rejoins the Test squad after also being part of the group that toured Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Australia have two spinners in their squad to face the West Indies in anticipation of spinning conditions on dry and abrasive Caribbean pitches, which could see left-armer Matthew Kuhnemann partner Nathan Lyon for the second time this year. The Queenslander was the leading wicket-taker during Australia's 2-0 win in Sri Lanka in January-February with 16 in two matches, ahead of Lyon on 14.

Series fixtures

First Test: June 25-29, Bridgetown, Barbados (midnight AEST)

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Session times

First Session: 10am – 12pm local (12am – 2am AEST, next day) Second Session: 12.40pm – 2.40pm local (2.40am – 4.40am AEST, next day) Third Session: 3pm – 5pm local (5am – 7am AEST, next day) * An extra 30 minutes can be used to complete daily overs

Broadcast info

Australia's three-Test tour of the Caribbean will be broadcast live on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.

Given ESPN is part of the Disney stable, that means every ball from the tour will be distributed across a wide range of networks and platforms in Australia and New Zealand, including Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, Sky NZ and Sky Sports Now.

The tour will be the first time the Australian men's team has featured on the ESPN networks inside Australia, with the five T20Is that follow the Test series also live on ESPN.

For those who listen on the wireless, both ABC and SEN radio will cover the series.

Local knowledge

Australia haven't played a Test at Kensington Oval in Barbados since 2012 when they beat Daren Sammy's West Indies by three wickets in a thriller late on the final day.

Australia's last red-ball tour of the Caribbean a decade ago skipped the Bridgetown venue with the two Tests played in Dominica and Jamaica, however they played at Kensington Oval twice during last year's T20 World Cup.

The last Test at the venue, played between West Indies and England, finished in a draw, with Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood all hitting first-innings centuries.

Australia are unbeaten in their past three Tests at Kensington Oval dating back to 2003, with an overall record of four wins and four losses at the venue, as well as three draws.

Rapid stats

Australia are undefeated in their last 13 men's Test series against West Indies (won 11 drawn two). Their last Test series defeat against the Windies was a 1-2 loss in January 1993.





West Indies have recorded a draw in each of their last two men's Test series (1-1 v Pakistan, January 2025, and 1-1 v Bangladesh, December 2024). The last and only time they drew more consecutive series in the format was a span of four from November 1986 to April 1988.





Australia have won their last three men's Test series – the last time they recorded a longer series winning run in the format was a span of eight from November 2005 to June 2008.





West Indies have only lost one of their last five men's Tests at Kensington Oval (won three, drawn one) after only winning one of their previous seven matches (drawn two, lost four). Australia have won their last three matches at the venue (2012, 2008 and 2003).





West Indies (17.4) and Australia (21.6) have the best and third best bowling averages of any teams in men's Tests in 2025 (Bangladesh – 21.4).





Only England (97.1) have recorded a better batting strike rate in men's Tests in 2025 than Australia (67.2) and West Indies (65.3).





Pat Cummins (Australia) has picked up at least four wickets in each of his last five men's Tests, including seven in World Test Championship final against South Africa. He has picked up a total of 29 wickets at an average of 16.1 in that five-match span.

03:33 Play video Pat-fection: Aussies laud skipper as Cummins joins 300 club

Shamar Joseph (West Indies) has taken 12 wickets in his last three men's Tests after only taking four wickets in his previous three matches in the format. Only Jayden Seales (38) has taken more wickets than Joseph (29) for West Indies since his debut in January 2024.





(West Indies) has taken 12 wickets in his last three men's Tests after only taking four wickets in his previous three matches in the format. Only (38) has taken more wickets than Joseph (29) for West Indies since his debut in January 2024. Australia pair Josh Hazlewood (2.52) and Scott Boland (2.72) have the second and third best bowling economy rates of all bowlers (minimum 60 overs) in men's Tests since the start of 2024 (Andy McBrine – 2.51).





(2.52) and (2.72) have the second and third best bowling economy rates of all bowlers (minimum 60 overs) in men's Tests since the start of 2024 (Andy McBrine – 2.51). Kraigg Brathwaite (5935) needs 65 more runs to become the 10th West Indies player to score 6000 runs in men's Tests. He scored 216 runs against England (160 and 56no) in his last match at Kensington Oval (March 2022).

01:15 Play video Beach and bunkers: How the Aussies spend their Caribbean time

What are they playing for?

Behind the Ashes, the Frank Worrell Trophy is the second oldest trophy contested by the Australian men's cricket team.

The trophy is named after Sir Frank Worrell, who was the first black player to captain the West Indies on a regular basis.

He was appointed ahead of the 1960-61 tour of Australia where the first Test in Brisbane was the first tied Test match ever played.

After the tie, and the tightly contested series Australia won 2-1, the Australians were filled with such admiration for Worrell's leadership that the then-named Australian Cricket Board commissioned former Test cricketer and jeweller Ernie McCormick to design a trophy in his honour.

The 12-inch trophy was topped by one of the balls used in the tied Test, which Steve Smith accidentally dislodged during the presentation ceremony following Australia's 2-0 series win in 2022. The ball is mounted on three silver stumps set in a trophy base which features engravings of a kangaroo and a palm tree.

Australia have held the Frank Worrell Trophy since winning it back in 1995 // Getty

Australia and West Indies played three Test series prior to the creation of the trophy, which was first awarded to Richie Benaud's side in 1960-61, and has been for the 25 series since.

Australia have won the trophy 15 times, West Indies eight, with three draws, including the last series in Australia (1-1) after Shamar Joseph bowled the visitors to a famous eight-run win at the Gabba.

However, Australia have held the Frank Worrell Trophy for 30 years, not losing a series since Mark Taylor's team ended the Windies' two decades of dominance with a 2-1 away win in 1995, with Steve Waugh hitting the only double-century of his career to help clinch the deciding Test in Jamaica by an innings and 53 runs.

The Richie Benaud Medal has also been awarded to the Frank Worrell Trophy player-of-the-series since 2016.

Players to watch

Shai Hope: West Indies limited-overs captain Shai Hope is back in the red-ball squad and in line to play his first Test match since December 2021 on the back of strong performances in the white-ball formats. The wicketkeeper-batter replaces Joshua Da Silva, who took the gloves during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 tours of Australia but has been omitted from the squad. Hope averaged 38 from 10 innings with three half-centuries during the Windies' white-ball tour of the UK and Ireland in May-June this year.

Nathan Lyon: After going wicketless in the World Test Championship final – for the first time since 2016 in a Test where he's bowled more than one over – Australia's greatest off-spinner will be out to bounce back on potentially spin-friendlier pitches against the West Indies. Caribbean pitches "can be flat and then they can dry out", according to Australian coach Andrew McDonald, meaning they could break up and take turn as the game progresses. Matthew Kuhnemann is also in the Aussie squad, presenting the prospect of a dual spin attack if conditions suit.

Lyon (553) is just 11 wickets away from overtaking Glenn McGrath (563) on the all-time list and could move into outright second for Australia behind Shane Warne, if he has a good series.

What ball will be used?

English-brand Dukes balls will be used for the three Tests, albeit ones that have been specifically designed for Caribbean pitches and therefore differ slightly to those used for matches in England.

"What's unique is the fact that they use a Dukes ball as well but it's a different Dukes to what we will play with in England," Starc told cricket.com.au. It's probably a little harder and a different lacquer to be able to withstand the conditions and the abrasiveness of the wickets."

New World Test Championship begins

After going down to South Africa in the 2023-25 WTC final at Lord's, Australia kick off the new campaign with this three-Test away series against the West Indies.

Each of nine teams play three home and three away series in every two-year WTC cycle, with the Aussies' first home series a blockbuster five-Test Ashes campaign against England beginning in November.

The 2025-27 World Test Championship officially kicked off on Tuesday with Sri Lanka hosting Bangladesh, while England also face India in the first of five Tests beginning at Headingley on Friday.

The points percentage system used in the previous two editions will determine the standings with teams getting 12 points for a win, six for a tie and four for a draw.

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, D: draw

West Indies: WLLWLDLLLW

West Indies won their last Test of the 2023-25 WTC cycle to lift themselves off the bottom of the standings, beating Pakistan in Multan to consign the hosts to the wooden spoon. It was one of three wins in an otherwise tough tournament for the Windies who didn't win a single series in the two-year period.

03:18 Play video Wounded warrior Shamar takes seven in legendary spell

However, they did provide one of the best games of the last WTC, when Shamar Joseph ran through Australia on one leg at the Gabba in January 2024, taking seven wickets to seal West Indies' first Test match win over the Aussies in more than 20 years. The Windies enter the new WTC cycle with a new captain after Roston Chase took over from Kraigg Brathwaite, who resigned from the job in March after three years in charge.

Australia: LWWWWDWLWW

Australia may have lost the World Test Championship final to South Africa, but their recent form is very good. They've won all of their three Test series since they last played the West Indies in 2024, beating India (3-1) at home and Sri Lanka (2-0) and New Zealand (2-0) away. Pat Cummins' side remain the No.1-ranked Test team in world after not losing a series during the last WTC cycle and will be out to kick off the new Test Championship campaign with an away series win.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: June 25-29, Bridgetown, Barbados (midnight AEST)

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa