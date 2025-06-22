Khawaja shares advice for Marnus, looks for opening rapport

Veteran opener set for third different opening partner in as many Tests when the West Indies series gets underway this week

00:59 Play video How 38-year-old Khawaja is connecting with teen Konstas

Usman Khawaja had backed Marnus Labuschagne to fight his way back into the Test team as the veteran opener looks to build rapport with his third top-order partner in as many Tests.

Khawaja, who perhaps has the most experience of being dropped as anyone in the Australian Test squad, said Labuschagne only needs to focus on "things he can control" as he plots his path back into the side after being left out for the first Test against West Indies in Barbados.

"First and foremost, as his friend, I just gave a bit of love, as simple as that," Khawaja told cricket.com.au of his exchange with Labuschagne after it was announced his streak of consecutive Test matches would end at 53.

"Marnus still has a big future in international colours, and I think he understands that.

"I've been dropped so many times, and I know the only thing that can help you when you get dropped is just focusing on things you can control and letting go of things you can't.

"If you're meant to play for Australia, you will always play for Australia – I'm a big believer in that."

Australia are set to field a different opening combination for their third straight Test with Labuschagne omitted for Wednesday's series opener (midnight Thursday AEST) after being promoted for the World Test Championship final, replacing Travis Head who filled the role during the Sri Lanka tour earlier this year.

Teenage batting prodigy Sam Konstas is expected to rejoin the 38-year-old Khawaja at the top to face the Windies after he and Josh Inglis were recalled for Labuschagne and Steve Smith, who will miss the first Test with a dislocated finger.

Smith has returned to his home in New York as he continues his rehabilitation but is set to rejoin the squad in Barbados on June 29 (day five of the first Test). He remains a chance of playing in the second Test in Grenada beginning on July 3 if he can tolerate batting with his right little finger in a splint, which he is required to wear for eight weeks.

Khawaja said the team, as well as himself, are hoping to stabilise their opening combination after he's had five different partners in the 18 months following David Warner's retirement in January 2024. This won't be the first time he has opened with Konstas after they batted together in the final two Tests against India during the home summer.

"You build a rapport (with your opening partner)," Khawaja said.

"I knew exactly how Davey wanted to bat. Once I started opening with him, I knew what made him tick, where he was looking to score his runs and I knew when I had to be ready for a quick single.

"All those little things that you don't really pay attention to until you start batting (together).

"Young Sammy is going to get a crack, and he had a terrific start on Boxing Day … I'm just really looking forward to playing with him.

"For a guy like me, it's just exciting to be partnered up with him, share some love, share some knowledge and then just build a partnership and a bit of stability at the top, because opening the batting is never easy but it's a great privilege to have.

"When you can conquer it and do it well, and do it well with your partner, like you used to hear Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden talk about when you do it together and you can build a successful beginning to the line up, it can be very rewarding."

Khawaja admits he didn't really know Konstas when he first came into the squad ahead of the Boxing Day Test against India, but that had changed over the past six months, with the pair spotted having breakfast together at the team hotel on Saturday after the 19-year-old's selection for the first Test was confirmed.

"Like any young guy, I just like to take a few pokes at him," Khawaja added.

"He said to me, 'Why are you making fun of me, you were so nice to me in those first two Test matches' and I said, 'Because I didn't know you back then, now I know you and now I have ammo'.

"He's a good kid, he takes it all in his stride, he's obviously got a lot of potential, and I'll try my best to impart as much knowledge as I can without overburdening him.

"There's probably never been a Test batter in Australia that has been dropped more than I have … so I really enjoy talking to the young guys, not so much about how to score – that is important – but off the field, the mental side, particularly as a batter, is more important.

"He'll learn his physical attributes and where he can score, what his strengths are, what his weaknesses are – he'll figure out the game … but it's more mental side that I'm really excited about.

"I think it's very important the next generation of players learn from my mistakes and the mistakes I've seen other players make, and the things that work well for me and other players. Hopefully, then he can have a long and successful career for Australia."

The three-Test series against West Indies is set to be a new experience for both Khawaja and Konstas with the former not part of Australia previous red-ball tours of the Caribbean in 2012 and 2015.

Khawaja has played seven one-day internationals in the Caribbean during a tri-series with West Indies and South Africa in 2016, hitting 59 and 98 in St Kitts, but said he'll draw more on his experiences of playing against the hosts in Australia twice in the past three summers.

"We've played against the Windies a lot over the last three years, so I've faced their bowlers, (our) bowlers have bowled for their batters a bit," he said.

"So we do know what we're coming up against, the only variable now is the wickets and the West Indian Dukes balls … they definitely look and feel very different to the English Dukes."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: June 25-29, Bridgetown, Barbados (midnight AEST)

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa