Lyon's constant reminder has Kuhnemann set for WI mystery

Nathan Lyon had one tip for Matt Kuhnemann when they started training together about five years ago, and it's one the veteran off-spinner has preached to his younger teammate every session since.

After dominating in Australia's first Test series win in Sri Lanka since 2011 earlier this year, Lyon believes his combination with the 28-year-old left-armer could also do some damage in the Caribbean if conditions dictate a two-pronged spin attack.

"I asked Nathan when I had a bowl with him once; 'What's the one tip you can give me?', Kuhnemann recalled in Barbados as he joined Lyon on the Unplayable Podcast ahead of the first Test against West Indies.

"And he goes, 'Your best ball is good enough in all conditions all over the world'.

"So that's one thing I drill into my blueprint, and he always brings it up pretty much every training session on tour."

Sam Konstas and Kuhnemann share a laugh at training on Sunday // Georgie Dennis-cricket.com.au

It will be particularly valuable advice this week as Australia kick off their first Test tour of the Caribbean in a decade with several of the tourists expressing uncertainty over how they think pitches will play.

Fast bowlers dominated during Australia's last red-ball tour to the West Indies in 2015, with Josh Hazlewood (12), Mitchell Starc (10) and Mitchell Johnson (8) topping the wickets tally for the two-Test series.

But the pitches have offered more for spinners since, especially during the last World Test Championship cycle where pace (25.49) and spin (26.81) bowlers averaged roughly the same, although quicks (49.0) have averaged a wicket once every 10 balls fewer than spinners (59.2).

Lyon took just one wicket the last time Australia played a Test at Kensington Oval in 2012 – the venue for Wednesday's series opener (midnight Thursday AEST) – with Windies off-spinner Narsingh Deonarine claiming all his four wickets on the final day as Ryan Harris and Ben Hilfenhaus batted the visitors to a thrilling three-wicket win amid dying light late on day five.

When the pitch for this year's first Test was eventually revealed on Monday after rain ensured it remained covered during the visitors' first training session at Kensington Oval on Sunday, it appeared grassy in areas but dry with several bare patches dotted along the 22-yard strip.

"We don't really know what we're going to get," Lyon told the Unplayable Podcast.

"I've spoken to a couple of the West Indian guys and they're pretty unsure of what we're going to get here in Barbados.

The Kensington Oval surface two days out from the start of the first Test // Tama Stockley-cricket.com.au

"My memory from 13 years ago was a pretty flat wicket that spun late, so I'm expecting something similar."

But the conditions for the second Test are set to be completely foreign with Australia having never played a Test at Grenada's National Stadium, while the third match at Jamaica's Sabina Park will be their first ever day-night Test away from home.

"I don't think anyone in the team has actually been to Grenada, so that's a total unknown," Lyon said.

"And Jamaica is a pink ball match so who knows what that's going to be like – I haven't played a pink ball game outside Australia, so that's going to be a different experience.

"But Jamaica has spun in the past and it has also bounced a little bit, so I know us spinners will be looking forward to that."

Should the surfaces lend themselves to Kuhnemann's inclusion, Lyon believes their understanding of each other's game plan will allow them to build on a partnership that yielded 30 of the 40 Sri Lankan wickets to fall in Australia's 2-0 series win.

"I feel like we've got a really good understanding of each other," Lyon said.

00:52 Play video Kuhnemann's five leads Aussie spin rampage

"We're pretty similar in the way we want to get out wickets and how we think we can create chances.

"I thoroughly enjoy bowling with Matt, and I feel like it's a good combination moving forward.

"It goes unnoticed the work that 'Kuhney' (Kuhnemann) has done over the last number of years to get to the position he is.

"I don't think people realise how hard it is to win away from home in foreign conditions.

"Our preparation going into Sri Lanka was absolutely exceptional – I know 'Kuhney' didn't have the best prep by putting his thumb through the ball a couple of days before we left – but that shows his determination and courage to get out there and play a massive role in that two-match series."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: June 25-29, Bridgetown, Barbados (midnight AEST)

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa