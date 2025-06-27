Stanlake celebrates Australia A call-up with Hurricanes extension

Billy Stanlake commits to a new two-year deal in Hobart before jetting off to Darwin for his international return with Australia A

The Hobart Hurricanes have re-signed towering fast bowler Billy Stanlake for the next two Big Bash seasons, keeping him in Hobart until the end of BBL|16 in 2027.

Despite playing just eight BBL matches since joining Hobart in 2022, the paceman will gear up for his ninth Big Bash season this summer.

Riddled by injuries in recent years, Stanlake is excited to be back with the defending champions for KFC BBL|15.

"After such a successful season winning our first BBL title, I'm thrilled to be re-signing for another two years," said Stanlake.

"We have an exciting group, who love playing together and I'm looking forward to helping push for a title defence and future success."

Stanlake fractured his right scapula (shoulder) while taking a catch against the Melbourne Renegades in BBL|14.

The injury resulted in the 30-year-old missing the Hurricanes' first Big Bash title last summer, and it's not the first time Stanlake has been unavailable for selection in a title-winning season.

In BBL|07, Stanlake didn't play in the Strikers' maiden BBL triumph due to his inclusion in Australia's squad for a 2018 T20 tri-series tour of New Zealand that also featured England.

The former ODI and T20I international quick, renowned for his vicious yorker and steep bounce, has claimed 53 BBL wickets across three clubs (Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars, Hobart Hurricanes).

Still hunting the ultimate success in the competition, Hurricanes Head Coach Jeff Vaughan is optimistic that BBL|15 could be the season it all clicks for the 204cm quick.

"Bill was one of the unsung heroes of our BBL campaign last summer and was bowling with real pace before he unfortunately injured his shoulder", said Vaughan.

"His selection in the Australia A matches in the coming weeks is a great reward for his form last summer, and I'm confident he will be back at his best this season."

Stanlake will travel to Darwin on Sunday to be part of the series against Sri Lanka A. It will be the first time a senior Australia squad has played first-class cricket in Darwin since 2006, as the 16 players selected prepare for three one-day matches and two four-day matches in July.

The Hurricanes have already announced the inclusion of Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster to their squad for BBL|15.

Through this year's Draft, Hobart added leg-spinners Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh) and Rehan Ahmed (England), as well as overseas pre-signing Chris Jordan (England), who will return to the Hurricanes squad this season.