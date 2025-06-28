'Had a few hits': Smith takes steps towards return

Star batter is set to rejoin the Aussie squad in Barbados as he looks to prove his fitness for the second Test

Pat Cummins says Steve Smith has returned to batting practice in New York as he pushes to prove his fitness for the second Test against West Indies in Grenada.

The star batter missed Australia's 159-run series opening win in Barbados this week after dislocating his finger in the World Test Championship final.

He flew north to his home in New York to continue his rehab while Australia beat the Windies inside three days at Kensington Oval but is expected to rejoin the squad in Bridgetown by Sunday.

If declared fit, Cummins said Smith would slot straight back into the side at No.4 for the second Test at Grenada's National Stadium from July 3.

But Australia's captain said the right-hander still had a few things to tick off before being cleared to play, with top of the list being able to tolerate batting with a split on his right little finger. Smith is required to wear the protective covering for up to eight weeks following the compound dislocation on June 13.

"He's had a few hits over in New York, which I think was with a tennis ball and an incredi-ball," Cummins said after his side took all 10 West Indies second innings wickets in the final session on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"I think his wound is looking good, so the next stage is to come over here and hit some balls in the nets.

"So we'll know more over the next few days."

Australia's new-look top four certainly missed the experience of Smith at No.4 in the first Test as the hosts' dangerous pace bowling unit reduced the tourists to 3-22 in the first innings and 4-65 in the second.

It was the first time an Australian men's Test side had not featured Smith or Marnus Labuschagne since December 2018 after the latter was replaced by teenager opener Sam Konstas following a run of low scores.

Konstas scored three and five in what was his third Test appearance before being dismissed by Shamar Joseph in both innings, while Josh Inglis – also in his third Test match – made five and 12 batting at No.4.

Cameron Green was also in just his second match batting at first-drop in Test cricket and was caught at slip in both innings for scores of three and 15.

Cummins said Australia would continue to back their young batters, who would be better for the experience after each playing their first international match in Caribbean conditions.

"You saw today how tricky a wicket that was, there weren't too many 50-run partnerships throughout the whole game," Cummins said.

"Of course, the top order would like to score some more runs. The challenge of Test cricket, especially for young players, is when you get thrown different conditions, you've got to find a way to be effective.

"That's the challenge for our young batting group – if you presented that same wicket next week, would you do anything differently? Would you not?

"That will be the conversations over the next few days.

"But we back them in and their prep leading in was excellent and the way they're talking about playing is really good, so we've got full confidence."

The Aussie squad is set to travel to Grenada on Monday ahead of what will be the country's first ever Test match in the island nation, with Australia's last match there an ODI 2008 before any of the current group made their debut.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 159 runs

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa