Jayasuriya spins Sri Lanka to Test series win over Bangladesh

Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took a five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka beat touring Bangladesh to win their two-Test series 1-0

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has claimed his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket to lead Sri Lanka to a commanding innings and 78 runs win over Bangladesh in the second Test to secure 1-0 series victory.

The fourth day started with Bangladesh struggling on 6-115, needing 97 more runs to make Sri Lanka bat again.

But the match lasted less than 30 minutes as Jayasuriya polished off the tail by taking three of the last four wickets at the Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Saturday.

Bangladesh were all out for 133 in their second innings having made 247 in the first.

Sri Lanka won the two-match series 1-0 // AFP via Getty

Sri Lanka scored 458 in their first innings dominated by a brilliant century from opener Pathum Nissanka and backed up by half-centuries from Dinesh Chandimal (93) and Kusal Mendis (84).

After resuming on Saturday, Litton Das (14) edged Jayasuriya to wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis with one run added to the overnight score.

Jayasuriya lured Nayeem Hasan (5) for a drive and he was stumped by Kusal Mendis. He then caught Taijul Islam (6) off his own bowling while off-spin bowler Tharindu Rathnayake ended the game trapping Ebadot Hossain (6) lbw.

Jayasuriya finished the innings with 5-56. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Rathnayake took two wickets each.

The first Test in Galle ended in a draw.

"Bowlers and batters did well in the first innings here," said de Silva. "Bowlers had their plans and executed well. That's a good morale booster for us, losing the toss and putting the opposition under pressure."

De Silva had high praise for Nissanka, who was named player of the match and series.

"He's been performing in all three formats for a long time, and I think he will continue to do that," de Silva said of Nissanka.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said his side's batting "wasn't up to the mark."

"We had opportunities, but we couldn't make those things happen," he said. "The wicket is a little slower but the way we got out was not good enough. We always took easy options and made mistakes while batting."