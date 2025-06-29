Coach urges patience as Aussie team adjusts to 'new dynamic'

Andrew McDonald says it will take time for Australia's new-look top order to find their feet at Test level

Australia coach Andrew McDonald has urged for patience with the Test side's new-look top order after a challenging initiation in their first Test win over West Indies in Barbados.

Returning opener Sam Konstas, first-drop Cameron Green and recalled No.4 Josh Inglis all improved on their first-innings efforts in the second but were worn down by the strong Windies pace attack on a tough batting surface, each facing upwards of 30 balls second time around before being dismissed.

Middle-order aggressors Travis Head, Beau Webster and Alex Carey all hit half-centuries to wrestle back control of the contest on day three at Kensington Oval before Josh Hazlewood's five-wicket haul wrapped up a 159-run win in the final session.

"We were definitely put under pressure throughout that whole game," McDonald told reporters at the team hotel in Barbados.

"An incredible partnership from Travis Head and Beau Webster to navigate through that and give us something to bowl at.

"That bowling unit as a collective have got us out of some tricky situations over the journey and we had enough runs this time as well."

McDonald said Steve Smith was likely to be available for the second Test in Grenada beginning on Thursday, meaning one of the top four is set to miss out. Veteran opener Usman Khawaja (47 and 15) was Australia's second top scorer behind Head (59) in the first innings.

Konstas was playing his third Test match as Khawaja's opening partner after being left out in Sri Lanka and for the World Test Championship final, while Inglis was also making his third Test appearance after missing the WTC decider at Lord's.

"When you start your career, it takes you a while to get to the level and it requires patience on all levels – that comes from coaching and external and internal," McDonald said.

"These guys are on a journey.

"They're starting it out and some people get there faster than others but definitely the leap up to Test cricket is a huge mental challenge and we look forward to those guys finding their way through that."

The Australian coach said 19-year-old Konstas was learning every time he went to the middle in Test cricket, which was particularly evident during his second innings on day two. After being trapped on the crease and given out lbw to a ball that decked back from Shamar Joseph in the first innings, Konstas tried walking at the West Indies spearhead in the second innings while also trying to defend him late.

That eventually brought about his downfall when he chose to defend a rising delivery from Joseph far too late and chopped it down onto his stumps.

"He's debriefing that and we've had some conversations around, if you're in that situation again, what does that look like?" McDonald said.

"And that's what experience is; it's learning from previous events and trying to implement a way through that.

"It felt like he was stuck at times. It was over-aggressive and then (he) underplayed and it's really that balance and tempo (that we're after) – he's got that there and that's the step up to Test cricket (where) the pressure is on that.

"He's got a really good partner down the other end (in Khawaja) that over time will play out and that's all we ask for, is a bit of patience and time with a young player coming into Test cricket.

"He knows his deficiencies but from a batting perspective, I encourage all players to learn to play with their deficiencies.

Konstas looks back at his disturbed stumps // Getty

"I don't think there's such thing as a perfect technique and if that's what you're looking for, then I think you're looking in the wrong place – he'll learn to play with what he's got.

"We're a team that encourages run scoring – did he lose his intent at certain times in that innings and was he looking at his defensive layers rather than potentially putting some pressure back on?

"That's really the balance that he needs to strike and I think he's good enough, it'll just take some time for him to adapt."

McDonald said they continued to see Green as a long-term No.3, but it would also take time for him to adapt to his new role.

The first Test against West Indies was Green's second batting at three in his Test career following his comeback from back surgery in the WTC final. The West Australian is playing as a specialist batter during the Caribbean tour as he builds towards a bowling return in the home summer.

"It feels like he's almost starting his Test career again (because) he's had such a long layoff," McDonald said of Green.

"He's just trying to find that tempo at Test level.

"Thirty Test matches in now, he's got the temperament and technique to bat anywhere in that order and what the long-term prospects look like, we see him as number three.

"He's definitely good enough. It's not that long ago that he got 174 on a difficult wicket in New Zealand."

McDonald also explained the decision to leave Head at No.5 against the Windies was down to the balance and stability of the side, despite Australia's Test XI missing both Smith (injured) and Marnus Labuschagne (omitted) for the first time in six-and-a-half years.

"We see him as a fit at five and we like that position for him," the coach said of Head's role.

"His ability at three down to change the momentum of a game – he can put pressure back on bowlers. Could he bat higher? He's batted high on the subcontinent, so clearly, he can.

"It's more how we want to balance out that top order (that) we see him as a five in these conditions and in Australian conditions, and in other conditions (such as Sri Lanka and India) we see him higher up the order.

"We (also) considered if Travis Head moved … up to four and Steve (Smith) comes in next game, then he goes back to five.

"We've been on the record around trying to settle this order down and give some stability, in terms of the opening combination in particular. So the least amount of moving parts the better for us when you've got an injured player."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 159 runs

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa