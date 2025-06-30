Rising Peake lands first full Big Bash deal

The Melbourne Renegades have locked in 18-year-old Ollie Peake, one of Australian cricket's hottest young properties, ahead of a potential Australia A debut

The stocks of 18-year-old young gun Ollie Peake continue to rise, with the Melbourne Renegades handing the teen prodigy his first full Big Bash contract.

After making his BBL debut last season as a replacement player, Peake has signed on with the Gades on a one-year deal.

It’s the latest feather in the cap for Peake who is quickly rising up the ranks in Australian cricket.

From a replacement player to integral member of the playing XI in Australia’s triumphant U19 Men’s World Cup squad in February 2024, to an invitation to join the Test squad on their tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year, he is earmarked as one to watch.

In March this year, Peake made his first-class debut for Victoria, scoring 52 at the WACA Ground in his first innings for the state.

Having signed his first state contract in May with Victoria, Peake is soon to head to Darwin as part of a 16-player Australia A squad that will play Sri Lanka A in three one-dayers and a pair of first-class matches starting this Friday.

The left-hander is excited at the prospect of playing more BBL cricket this summer.

"It’s a really special feeling to sign my first full Big Bash contract with the Renegades," said Peake.

"Getting the chance to debut last summer was a great experience, it gave me a taste of cricket at the top T20 level and I'm keen to get stuck in and hopefully play more games."

Melbourne Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten is thrilled to have a player with "enormous potential" back with the club in BBL|15.

"We got a glimpse of what he’s capable of during his debut last season and his performances at the Under-19 World Cup and for Victoria either side of the Big Bash," said Rosengarten.

"He's a homegrown talent with enormous potential. He’s worked hard to earn this opportunity, and we’re excited to see how he continues to develop within our program this season."

Ollie Peake on his Renegades debut // Getty

Peake’s re-signing comes on the same day the Renegades revealed they will play their first two home games of KFC BBL|15 at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong.

This is an opportunity that Peake, being born and raised in Geelong, can’t wait to be a part of this summer.

"Growing up in Geelong, just around the corner from GMHBA Stadium, the thought of that home ground berth is really motivating and extra exciting."

The Renegades will play in Geelong on December 15 and 21, with a full fixture for the competition expected to be revealed later this week.