Lyon eyes future renditions after passing on song-master role

Nathan Lyon has handed over leadership of Australia's team song to Alex Carey

Nathan Lyon has brought an end his era as the Australian team song-master but the veteran off-spinner made it clear he has had no thoughts on retirement, restating his wish to win away series in England and India before the end of his career.

Lyon handed the leadership of the victory song to Alex Carey during the post-match celebrations following Australia 159-run series opening win over West Indies in Barbados.

The Australian spinner had held the role for more than 12 years after it was passed on to him from Mike Hussey, leading 67 renditions of 'Under the Southern Cross'.

"I've been very honoured to firstly, lead the song, but to have it for 12 years, it's been one of the biggest highlights of my career," said Lyon ahead to the team's travel day to Grenada for the second Test beginning Thursday (midnight Friday AEST).

"It definitely doesn't mean I'm retiring anytime soon.

Lyon and Carey in the Kensington Oval rooms after the wicketkeeper's first rendition leading the team song // Supplied

"It's more about the team environment, making sure that I get the opportunity to pass it on to someone who I look at and absolutely love in the way he goes about it on and off the field and I just feel like Alex is perfect candidate.

"I ran my race with it, and it's time for someone else to put their touch on it.

"I've loved having the privilege to lead the team song but now I can sit back and hopefully enjoy a few wins and just relax and take it all in."

Carey was previously the custodian of the song when Lyon was injured during the 2023 Ashes in England, however Australia didn't win a Test for the rest of the series and Lyon returned for the home summer.

The South Australian becomes the ninth player to maintain the tradition started by another wicketkeeper, the late Rod Marsh, nearly half a century ago.

The role of team song-master holds major symbolic importance in the Australian team, having been handed down from the likes of Marsh, Allan Border, David Boon and Ian Healy to Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer, Michael Hussey and then Lyon, who had the responsibility for the longest.

Carey said his first rendition leading the song on Friday night was "very intimate".

Carey goes on the attack in his knock 65 in the second innings in Barbados // AFP via Getty

"We were in a room that we only just fit everyone in," he recalled.

"To get the first one off the back was nice and it was a great win as well.

"The history of it, it's not lost on me how special an honour and privilege it is to have this role; a bit of pressure to go with it but I loved every team song we've got to sing so to be handed this opportunity is exciting."

Lyon said he'd been thinking about handing over the reins for a while and initially planned to do it if Australia had won the World Test Championship final.

"I went up to his room the second night (of the first Test against West Indies)," he explained.

"I wrote him a little hand(written) letter … and spoke to him about the reasons why I've come to the decision.

"He was pretty taken aback by it, but it was pretty cool little moment."

Despite relinquishing his leadership of the victory chant, the 37-year-old hopes his still got plenty of renditions left in him as a player.

"I've always said I want to win away in India. I want to win away in England," said Lyon.

"We've got that opportunity in a couple years' time, but we've also got to take Test by Test and make sure that we're doing everything here … in West Indies right.

"Then we've got a massive summer at home with the Ashes.

"But another World Test Championship final would on my cards for sure."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 159 runs

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa