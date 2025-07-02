Strikers lock in Patterson as WBBL|11 plans slot into place

Bridget Patterson has been a Striker since day one and the key keeper-batter has confirmed her future ahead of WBBL|11

Bridget Patterson has reaffirmed her commitment to the Adelaide Strikers, signing a new two-year contract with the club.

The key middle-order batter and wicketkeeper has been with the club since WBBL|01 and will now remain in blue until at least the end of Weber WBBL|12.

The 31-year-old’s re-signing is a key piece of the puzzle for the two-time champions, who are looking to bounce back after finishing seventh on the table last season.

Securing Patterson’s signature was particularly important given the departure of opener Katie Mack to the Scorchers, and the Strikers have now filled 10 spots on their 15-player contract list.

"Bridget's impact on and off the field is immeasurable," Strikers coach Luke Williams said in a statement.

"She's been with us since day one, and her ability to adapt, lead, and perform under pressure makes her an invaluable asset to our squad."

Patterson has struck 1981 runs across her 10 seasons in blue, sitting third on the club's runs tally behind Tahlia McGrath and Sophie Devine, but perhaps most impressive has been her evolution behind the stumps.

She took up the gloves following Tegan McPharlin’s retirement ahead of WBBL|09 and has become one of the leading ‘keepers across the league in the two seasons since.

"I'm incredibly proud to continue my journey with the Strikers," Patterson said.

"I've made many great memories here, and the support from our fans means everything. I'm excited to keep building on what we've achieved and help lead the next chapter."

Adelaide Strikers WBBL|11 squad (so far): Tammy Beaumont (W|11), Darcie Brown (W|11), Sophie Ecclestone (W|11), Anesu Mushangwe (W|11), Tahlia McGrath (c)(W|12), Bridget Patterson (W|12), Maddie Penna (W|11), Megan Schutt (W|11), Amanda-Jade Wellington (W|11), Laura Wolvaardt (W|12) In: Sophie Ecclestone (Sixers), Tammy Beaumont Out: Katie Mack (Scorchers), Smriti Mandhana, Orla Prendergast Off contract: Jemma Barsby, Maggie Clark, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa

The club was a major winner at last month’s overseas player draft, snapping up superstar England spinner Sophie Ecclestone alongside pre-signing Laura Wolvaardt and experienced English batter Tammy Beaumont.

Beaumont, who returns to the club she played for in WBBL|02 and |03, is a likely replacement for Mack at the top of the order, but the 34-year-old has been displaying her versatility in her return to England’s T20I XI this week.

Slotting into the No.4 position in place of an injured Heather Knight, Beaumont hit 54 from 35 deliveries in England’s 24-run defeat to India in Bristol overnight.

The WBBL|11 season will get underway with a triple-header on Sunday, November 9, with this year’s tournament starting later than usual due to the 50-over World Cup in India, which concludes on November 2.

The full season schedule is due to be revealed next week, while the Big Bash will also have a new look this summer after signing New Balance as the league’s new apparel sponsor, with new kits for WBBL|11 to be revealed in October.