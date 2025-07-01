Fresh kits to light up the Big Bash this summer

New Big Bash kits will be unveiled in October as the league joins forces with New Balance, while the start date for WBBL|11 has been revealed

The Big Bash will have a new look this summer with New Balance signing on to be the competition's official apparel partner for at least the next five seasons.

New Balance will design and produce the playing, training and supporter wear for all eight KFC BBL and Weber WBBL clubs, replacing Nike who produced the kits worn across the past four seasons of the women’s and men’s competitions.

The company has also been the apparel supplier for Australia’s domestic teams across the Sheffield Shield, Men’s One-Day Cup and Women’s National Cricket League since 2021.

The designs of the new kits will be revealed in October and will be worn for the first time when the Weber WBBL|11 season gets underway with a triple-header on Sunday, November 9.

The WBBL is starting later than usual this season due to the 50-over World Cup in India, which concludes on November 2.

The schedules for both leagues are due to be revealed in the coming weeks, with club memberships open for renewal from today, but the Big Bash has offered a few sneak peeks into the summer ahead.

Meanwhile a grand final rematch will take place in the opening week of KFC BBL|15 when the reigning champions Hobart Hurricanes host the Sydney Thunder on December 16 at Ninja Stadium.

"We’re thrilled to partner with New Balance for at least the next five Big Bash seasons," Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said.

"Like the Big Bash Leagues, New Balance does things differently, and we're excited to see our clubs take things to the next level in new playing kits.

"Player connection and fan experience is at the heart of the Big Bash and our partnership with New Balance will play a key role in driving the next chapter of the league’s exciting story."

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, New Balance was founded in 1906 as the New Balance Arch Support Company and has a stated aim of empowering people through sport and craftsmanship to create positive change in communities around the world.

Working with elite teamwear partner Belgravia Apparel in the Australasia region, New Balance supplies both supporter and performance products for a broad range of professional and amateur sporting organisations including six AFL clubs and several Super Netball teams including the Melbourne Vixens.

"At New Balance, our job is to aid athletes in their pursuit of excellence, whether that means helping professional athletes win medals, or propelling the community to live a healthy and active lifestyle," New Balance Australia Regional General Manager Dean Howard said.

"The Big Bash provides a platform for New Balance to play at the intersection of sporting culture whilst bringing an elevated, global brand experience to the sport."

"In close partnership with Belgravia Apparel we are proud to partner with the Big Bash and look forward to seeing the partnership come to life for fans and players alike over the next five years."