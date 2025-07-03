Seven takeaways from the BBL fixture

With the KFC BBL|15 schedule released, here’s seven takeaways out of a season league officials believe will be the biggest bash yet.

Babar’s BBL debut opens season

Pakistan superstar Babar Azam will make his BBL debut in the first match of the BBL|15 season. The Sydney Sixers international will travel west to take on the Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium on December 14. Having amassed 11330 runs across his T20 career, including 11 centuries at an average of 43.07, it’s expected that fans will flock to see the former Pakistan captain this summer. Babar’s first home match will take place on December 17 at the SCG, when the Sixers take on the Adelaide Strikers. After this fixture, Babar will play three more regular season matches at the SCG against the Stars (December 26), Hurricanes (Jan 5) and Thunder (Jan 16).

Two matches in Geelong

The Melbourne Renegades will start their BBL|15 campaign with back-to-back home games at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong. Firstly, the men in red will face the Brisbane Heat on December 15, where two more Pakistan stars, Shaheen Afridi (Heat) and Mohammad Rizwan (Renegades), will make their Big Bash debuts. The Hobart Hurricanes will be the second opponent they face in Geelong on December 21. It’s the eighth season that the Renegades have brought BBL cricket to Geelong, but it’s the first time since BBL|12 that the club has played two games in a season at GMHBA Stadium. Of the 10 BBL fixtures the Renegades have previously played in Geelong, the club has won four, lost five, and had one match abandoned. Despite having a mixed record at the venue, the Renegades were successful in their last outing in Geelong, defeated the eventual BBL|14 champions (Hobart Hurricanes) by dismissing them for just 74.

Six double headers

Just as there was last season, BBL|15 has six double headers. Boxing Day is the first occasion we’ll see two games played on the same day, as the Sixers host the Stars at the SCG, before the Scorchers and Hurricanes go head-to-head at Optus Stadium. New Year’s Day also features back-to-back matches as the Renegades host the Sixers at Marvel, followed by another Hurricanes and Scorchers battle at Ninja Stadium. Foxtel and Kayo Sports also hold exclusive broadcast rights to two BBL|15 double headers on consecutive Saturdays, including a Melbourne derby on January 10, and two fixtures on January 17.

Every double header in BBL|15 – Friday, December 26 (Sixers v Stars, Scorchers v Hurricanes) – Thursday, January 1 (Renegades v Sixers, Hurricanes v Scorchers) – Sunday, January 4 (Stars v Renegades, Scorchers v Strikers) – Saturday, January 10* (Heat v Thunder, Renegades v Stars) – Sunday, January 11 (Sixers v Hurricanes, Strikers v Scorchers) – Saturday, January 17* (Strikers v Renegades, Scorchers v Stars) *denotes Foxtel and Kayo Sports exclusive games

Laurie Evans faces his former team

Once a Scorcher, then a Renegade, and now a Scorcher again! Laurie Evans is back in Perth for BBL|15. In his two seasons with the Scorchers, Evans made 653 runs at an average of 49.26, including five half centuries. After being picked up by the Renegades in the BBL|14 Draft, the Englishman struggled to replicate the form he found in Perth, making just 102 runs from 7 matches, at an average of 17 and a highest score of 40. The 37-year-old will get the chance to face the Renegades on two occasions. First, he’ll play them at home in front of the Orange Army on January 7, before returning to Marvel Stadium on January 15.

Curran brothers face off

Sam Curran v Tom Curran will be a talking point when the Melbourne Stars take on the Sydney Sixers. A former Sixer himself, Tom is set to play his sixth men’s Big Bash season in BBL|15. His brother, Sam, was selected by the Sixers in the BBL|15 Draft to play his first season this summer. While Sam will not be available for the Boxing Day clash between the two clubs, it is expected that the brothers will go head-to-head on January 8 at the MCG.

Sam and Tom Curran lifting The Hundred trophy after winning the title with Oval Invincibles in 2024 // Getty

Test players return after the Ashes

Following the scheduled fifth and final day of the NRMA Insurance Ashes Test against England on January 8, there’s a strong possibility that multiple Australian Test players could close out their summer with BBL clubs. Of the current men's Test squad, Usman Khawaja (Heat), Nathan Lyon (Renegades), Beau Webster (Hurricanes), Josh Inglis (Scorchers), Steve Smith (Sixers) and Scott Boland (Stars) all have BBL deals for the upcoming summer. Clubs can also sign a maximum of two Cricket Australia contracted players to a marquee supplementary list – like the Sixers and Thunder did with Mitchell Starc and Test skipper Pat Cummins respectively last season – and bring them into their squad should they become available.

Rivalry matches galore

From revenge games to historic rivalries, the BBL|15 schedule is stacked with blockbusters set to shape the course of the season. The BBL|14 Final rematch will be the first time the Hobart Hurricanes host a match this season, when they once again lock horns with the Sydney Thunder on December 16. The two Melbourne derbies will take place on January 4 (MCG) and January 10 (Marvel Stadium), while the first Sydney Smash will be held on December 20 (ENGIE Stadium), with the second fixture scheduled for January 16 (SCG).

In addition to these rivalries, all eyes will be on Jamie Overton and Finn Allen when the Strikers meet the Scorchers. Overton, who made headlines last summer for threatening to ‘mankad’ the Kiwi opener, is set to reunite with Allen on January 4 at Optus Stadium and January 11 at the Adelaide Oval.

