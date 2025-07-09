West Indies v Australia, third Test: All you need to know

Australia have secured the Frank Worrell Trophy ahead of the series finale in Jamaica, which will be their first pink-ball match abroad

Match details

Who: West Indies v Australia

What: Third Test (D/N), Frank Worrell Trophy

When: July 12-16 (July 13-17, 4.30am AEST first ball)

Where: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Where: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

How to listen: ABC radio, SEN radio

Live scores: Match Centre

Officials: Nitin Menon and Adrian Holdstock (on-field), Richard Kettleborough (third), Javagal Srinath (match referee)

The squads

West Indies: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

West Indies coach Daren Sammy wouldn't guarantee 100-game veteran Kraigg Brathwaite's spot in the side for the series finale following four straight single figure scores this series. Brathwaite's last Test century was more than two years ago in February 2023, and he's only passed 50 three times since.

Sammy said they did "have a couple more options" at the top of the order, which could include Mikyle Louis who opens for West Indies A and Leeward Islands in first-class cricket, or Kevlon Anderson who bats at No.3 for West Indies A and Guyana.

"All options on the table," Sammy said. "Obviously, Kraigg just played his 100th Test match. He hasn't looked good this series and in a team where you're searching for performances, you get very close to saying; 'OK, do we give somebody else a chance?' We will really have a good discussion, myself, the selection group and the captain about that particular situation."

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

Australia have already clinched the series after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with a 133-run win in Grenada and coach Andrew McDonald doesn't expect any changes for the third Test in Jamaica, which will be the team's first pink ball contest overseas.

"If the conditions were the same as what was presented in the first couple of Test matches and everyone pulls up fine, then it's highly unlikely for any change," McDonald said. "We're confident the players that we've got here that can do the job. (There were) small steps forward last game with the top order. Do we want some more output there? There's no doubt about that but in the context of this series, it's been very tricky at the top of the order with variable bounce and sideways movement."

If Australia do go in unchanged as expected, it means Mitchell Starc will make his 100th Test appearance, becoming just the second Aussie fast bowler to reach the mark after Glenn McGrath, and the 11th specialist quick overall. Starc (395) is also on the verge of becoming the second Australian paceman to take 400 Test wickets after McGrath.

Series fixtures

First Test: Australia won by 159 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 133 runs

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST, next day)

Session times

First Session: 1.30pm – 3.30pm local (4.30am – 6.30am AEST, next day) Second Session: 4.10pm – 6.10pm local (7.10am – 9.10am AEST, next day) Third Session: 6.30pm – 8.30pm local (9.30am – 11.30am AEST, next day) * An extra 30 minutes can be used to complete daily overs

Broadcast info

Australia's three-Test tour of the Caribbean will be broadcast live on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.

Given ESPN is part of the Disney stable, that means every ball from the tour will be distributed across a wide range of networks and platforms in Australia and New Zealand, including Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, Sky NZ and Sky Sports Now.

The tour will be the first time the Australian men's team has featured on the ESPN networks inside Australia, with the five T20Is that follow the Test series also live on ESPN.

For those who listen on the wireless, both ABC and SEN radio will cover the series.

Local knowledge

Steve Smith made 199 and Josh Hazlewood took seven wickets across both innings the last time Australia visited Sabina Park in 2015, but that of course, was using a red ball. The third Test against West Indies will be the Aussies' first ever day-night Test overseas and using a different pink ball than the Kookaburra variety used in home Tests.

Australia didn't get their hands on the Dukes-branded pink balls used in Test matches in the Caribbean until their first training session under lights at Sabina Park on Wednesday evening. "We're going into a little bit of the unknown with this version of the pink-ball Test match," coach Andrew McDonald said. "We're excited by it. It's a different format. It creates different challenges. Some players really love it, some don't like it as much, but we'll solve whatever problems that present."

Smith's recollection from 2015 was the Sabina Park surface "spun a bit as the game went on" and that was indeed the case too in the last Test played at the Kingston venue between West Indies and Bangladesh last November-December. Fast bowlers took 28 of the 30 wickets in the first three innings of the match before left-arm finger spinner Taijul Islam spun Bangladesh to a 101-run victory with 5-50 on the fourth day.

Rapid stats

Australia have lost only one of their last 23 men's Tests against West Indies (won 18, drawn 4) – an eight-run loss in January 2024. They have won three of their last four Tests against them at Sabina Park (lost 1), including each of their last two after going winless across their five meetings prior (drawn 3, lost 2).





West Indies have won only one of their last eight men's Tests at home (drawn 2, lost 5) – a 201-run victory against Bangladesh in November 2024. They have lost each of their three matches since then and a fourth consecutive defeat in this game would be their outright longest losing run in home fixtures in their Test history.





Australia have won four of their five men's Tests away from home in 2025 (lost 1); the last time they recorded more wins on the road in the format in a calendar year was in 2006 (won 5).





West Indies have lost three of their last four men's Tests at Sabina Park, including each of their last two. The last time they recorded a longer losing run at the venue was a three-match span from 2005 to 2008.





Only Pakistan (38.1) have recorded a better bowling strike rate in men's Tests in 2025 than West Indies (38.7) and Australia (38.8). Australia's bowling dot ball rate (74 per cent) is the best of any team to play more than one Test in 2025.





Travis Head (3927) is 73 away from becoming the 29th player to score 4000 runs for Australia in men's Tests – if he achieves the milestone in his next innings (100*). he'll become the fifth player overall to reach it in exactly 100 innings (Clive Lloyd – West Indies, David Gower – England, Misbah-ul-Haq – Pakistan and Rohit Sharma – India).





(3927) is 73 away from becoming the 29th player to score 4000 runs for Australia in men's Tests – if he achieves the milestone in his next innings (100*). he'll become the fifth player overall to reach it in exactly 100 innings (Clive Lloyd – West Indies, David Gower – England, Misbah-ul-Haq – Pakistan and Rohit Sharma – India). Kraigg Brathwaite (5950) is 50 away from becoming the 10th player to score 6000 runs for West Indies in men's Tests. However, he's scored fewer than 10 runs in five of his last six Test innings (9, 52, 4, 4, 0, 7).





(5950) is 50 away from becoming the 10th player to score 6000 runs for West Indies in men's Tests. However, he's scored fewer than 10 runs in five of his last six Test innings (9, 52, 4, 4, 0, 7). Nathan Lyon (562) is one away from equalling Glenn McGrath (563) for the second most wickets for Australia in men's Tests after Shane Warne on 708. He's also six away (294) from becoming the second player to take 300 wickets for Australia in the format away from home (Shane Warne – 389).





(562) is one away from equalling Glenn McGrath (563) for the second most wickets for Australia in men's Tests after Shane Warne on 708. He's also six away (294) from becoming the second player to take 300 wickets for Australia in the format away from home (Shane Warne – 389). West Indies duo Shamar Joseph (74.3 per cent of 105 runs) and Brandon King (67.8 per cent of 115 runs) have scored a higher percentage of their runs from boundaries than any other players in men's Tests in 2025 (minimum 70 runs).

What are they playing for?

Australia have extended their hold on the Frank Worrell Trophy past 30 years after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead by winning the first two Tests in Barbados and Grenada. After the Ashes, the Frank Worrell Trophy is the second oldest silverware contested by the Australian men's cricket team.

The trophy is named after Sir Frank Worrell, who was the first black player to captain the West Indies on a regular basis.

He was appointed ahead of the 1960-61 tour of Australia where the first Test in Brisbane was the first tied Test match ever played.

After the tie, and the tightly contested series Australia won 2-1, the Australians were filled with such admiration for Worrell's leadership that the then-named Australian Cricket Board commissioned former Test cricketer and jeweller Ernie McCormick to design a trophy in his honour.

The 12-inch trophy was topped by one of the balls used in the tied Test, which Steve Smith accidentally dislodged during the presentation ceremony following Australia's 2-0 series win in 2022. The ball is mounted on three silver stumps set in a trophy base which features engravings of a kangaroo and a palm tree.

Captains Pat Cummins and Roston Chase pose with the Frank Worrell Trophy prior to the series // AFP via Getty

Australia and West Indies played three Test series prior to the creation of the trophy, which was first awarded to Richie Benaud's side in 1960-61, and has been for the 25 series since.

The series will be Australia's 16th holding the trophy aloft, while West Indies won it eight times, with three draws, including the last series in Australia (1-1) after Shamar Joseph bowled the visitors to a famous eight-run win at the Gabba.

However, Australia have held the Frank Worrell Trophy for 30 years, not losing a series since Mark Taylor's team ended the Windies' two decades of dominance with a 2-1 away win in 1995, with Steve Waugh hitting the only double-century of his career to help clinch the deciding Test in Jamaica by an innings and 53 runs.

The Richie Benaud Medal has also been awarded to the Frank Worrell Trophy player-of-the-series since 2016.

Players to watch

Brandon King: Two matches into his Test career and Brandon King looks every bit a Test batter and has been the only West Indian to truly put the Australian attack under pressure this series in difficult batting conditions. He has scored his side's only half-century of the series so far with his 75 in the first innings in Grenada and it took a Pat Cummins seed to dismiss him in the second.

Mitchell Starc: Fittingly, Mitchell Starc – the most prolific Test bowler with the pink ball with 74 wickets – is set to play his 100th Test under lights, becoming just the second fast bowler for Australia to reach the mark after Glenn McGrath, and the 11th specialist quick overall. Starc (395) is also on the verge of becoming the second Aussie paceman after McGrath to take 400 Test wickets. Starc has struck four times in his opening over with the pink ball so the Windies openers will need to be on high alert at the start of their innings in Jamaica.

What ball will be used?

English-brand Dukes balls will be used for the three Tests, albeit ones that have been specifically designed for Caribbean pitches and therefore differ slightly to those used for matches in England. The pink ball for the day-night Test in Jamaica is also manufactured by Dukes, meaning it'll be one that none of the Australians have played with before given their 13 day-night matches at home have all featured Kookaburra's pink ball.

Pink Dukes balls have only been used in two Test matches to date, once between England and West Indies at Edgbaston in 2017 and again in 2018 in Barbados when the Windies hosted Sri Lanka.

New World Test Championship begins

Australia's 133-run victory in the second Test in Grenada saw them take an unassailable 2-0 series lead, as well as banking another 12 valuable points to continue their undefeated start the new World Test Championship campaign.

Each of nine teams play three home and three away series in every two-year WTC cycle, with the Aussies' first home series a blockbuster five-Test Ashes campaign against England beginning in November.

The first series win of the 2025-27 World Test Championship is already in the books with Sri Lanka beating Bangladesh 1-0 at home, while England and India have won a Test each to begin their five Test series.

The points percentage system used in the previous two editions will determine the standings with teams getting 12 points for a win, six for a tie and four for a draw.

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, D: draw

West Indies: LLWLLWLDLL

West Indies have been on level pegging with Australia for the first two days across both the first two Test matches, until the tourists grabbed hold of the game in the second innings, bowling the Windies out for 143 in the second Test and 141 in the series opener to end up with comfortable victories on each occasion.

Despite a new direction and a fresh-looking team under new head coach Daren Sammy and captain Roston Chase, they're still searching for that consistency as a batting unit. "We all know we are playing against the No.1 team in the world, four quality bowlers all in the top 10, but we've just not shown when it is tough to find a way to absorb pressure," Sammy said.

01:30 Play video Day 4 Wrap | Bowlers get it right as Aussies seal series

Their bowlers however have been world-class, taking all 40 Australian wickets in the first two Tests. "I don't know when the last time we got 40 wickets against top three team in two Test matches (was)," Sammy said. "So the bowlers are doing the job ... it's just that our batting has not been up to par against a really good attack."

Australia: WWLWWWWDWL

Australia have secured a fourth straight series win after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with victory in Grenada, bouncing back from their World Test Championship final defeat to South Africa with two straight wins to start the new cycle.

Pat Cummins' side haven't lost a series since their away loss to India in early 2023 and will be eyeing a series sweep in Jamaica as the build towards a blockbuster Ashes home summer with five Tests against England.

